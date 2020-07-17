CIRCLEVILLE — While some Ohioans are back to work, some are still experiencing economic and financial side effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed an executive order that is expected to bring more federal funding to one of the state’s programs.
On July 9, Thursday, DeWine signed an order which would enable the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) to use federal funding, made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The economic relief package is a $2 trillion bill passed by the 116th United States Congress. The bill was then signed by President Donald Trump in March of this year as the country’s economy was experiencing fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the statehouse, employers participating in the program agree to reduce their affected employees’ hours by uniform percentage between 10 percent and 50 percent, up to 52 weeks.
Then those employees receive SharedWork compensation that is detailed as a prorated unemployment benefit. Employees can also receive the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit each week.
Since March 15, the Department of Job and Family Services has approved over 909 employers who participated in 1,680 SharedWork Ohio plans which the statehouse has said is benefiting 46,352 employees.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke last Thursday during a regularly scheduled update conference giving additional details about the state’s program.
“This is a great program for employers and employees,” Husted said. “It is designed to keep people working.”
Husted added that as work for some employers has slowed down, some may want to keep their dedicated workforce and to “retain their talent” as the economy recovers slowly from the pandemic.
According to the ODJFS, the program is a voluntary layoff aversion program. Under the SharedWork Ohio program, the participating employee works the reduced hours each week, and JFS provides eligible individuals an unemployment benefit proportionate to their reduced hours.
For employers interested in the program, they must provide the Department of Job and Family Services with a list of employees at the same time specifying their normal weekly hours of work, not exceeding 40 hours and not including overtime.
The timeline of which employers can participate and receive benefits varies. However, SharedWork Ohio plans commonly stay in effect for 52 weeks unless the plan is annulled or the connected employee no longer qualifies.
A plan under the program has the possibility of being terminated. The employer may abolish a plan by providing written notice to ODJFS. The department also may cut off a plan for good cause. According to JFS, the department will send a written notice to all participating employees whenever a plan is terminated.
In order for an employer to qualify, they must meet some criteria. An employer must have at least two affected employees who do not work on a seasonal, temporary or intermittent basis. An employer must also be current on all Ohio unemployment insurance reporting and taxes. Lastly, the employer must agree to the program requirements.
After ODJFS notifies an employer that it approves the submitted SharedWork Ohio plan, the affected employees may apply for the program’s benefit.