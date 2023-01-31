Sharff's Fashion

After 75 years of providing quality merchandise and top notch customer service, Sharff’s Fashion will be closing in the near future.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Sharrf’s Fashion in Circleville will be closing permanently, store owner Doug Baker has announced.


