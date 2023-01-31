CIRCLEVILLE — Sharrf’s Fashion in Circleville will be closing permanently, store owner Doug Baker has announced.
In a letter to customers, Baker said he’s ready to retire at age 72 and starting Friday, Feb. 3 everything will go one sale.
“Sharff’s Fashion has served Circleville and Pickaway County as well as surrounding communities for over 76 years. Talented and hardworking staff offering quality apparel and your support have all contributed to the success of the store,” Baker wrote. “I am proud to have been part of the Sharff’s Story for 46 years, beginning as a buy in 1976 and eventually being sole owner.”
Baker said he understood that the closure was disappointing for some.
“I wish I was younger but unfortunately this is not the case,” he said. “At age 72 it’s time to retire!”
Baker said the sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 and continue daily Monday through Saturday until everything is sold.
“This will be a total liquidation of all the quality merchandise long associated with Sharff’s,” Baker said. “In addition, all fixtures, cabinets, furniture and miscellaneous items will also be sold.”
Earl Sharff founded the Circleville Sharff’s 75 years ago and it’s moved locations a few times since then. He previously had a store in Logan, Ohio.
Doug Baker, owner, is in his 45th year at Sharff’s, joining in 1976 before buying into the business and eventually exchanging ownership in Circleville to buy Logan and Athens stores before returning to buy back ownership in the Circleville store.
Baker shared the history of the store, which started in 1946 in its first location next to The Savings Bank location in the 100 block North Court Street. Sharff then bought the building at 106 West Main Street, where the store stayed until around 1984 before moving to their current location.
“An interesting part of our history is in the early 1970s, we wanted to have a separate junior store from Sharff’s; we wanted to cater to a high school girl or college woman,” he said.
“Debby Jenkins was working for us at the time and she came up with the idea for this shop and putting it together. The store was called ‘The Other Place.’ That is currently where Maggie and me are.
What was unique was that it was decided to facilitate easy shopping for mom and her daughter to make a hallway and connect the two stores. For that time period, mom could be in Sharff’s and her daughter could be in the other place where they each had their own shop. It was very successful.”
In the 1980s, another store was opened, called the First Lady, which Baker said catered to more mature customers.
“It was managed by Betty Regen who was a long-time manager of Sharff’s and she took over responsibility of getting that store going and off its feet,” he said. “She was responsible for its success.”
Baker said when they moved to the most recent location they combined all three into one location.
“We really had outgrown the 106 West Main Street location, so we decided to move it and The Other Place into this location under one roof to give us more space to operate and increase our inventory,” he said. “Then, the 106 location became The First Lady.”
Sharff, Regen, Gerri Hannahs, Robert Sutton, Diana Gaugh, Betty Branham, Patty Barthelmas, Debbie Jenkins, William Sharff and Mark Sharff were some of the people mentioned by Baker who were instrumental over the years.
“There are a lot of key people who contributed to Sharff’s success, really too many to fully list, but they all have played a crucial part in Sharff’s longevity,” he said.
As the store now reached 75 plus years in business and Baker started down the back half of the fourth decade working there, Baker saw the generations come and go.
“Part of the charm of a small business is that you get to see the mom that becomes the grandmother and the daughter that became the mother and then we see their children come and shop in the store,” he said.
“You get to know the names of people, which is the beauty of a small business. You learn your customers’ names and their loyalty is what keeps us going and sustains us, the customers that continue to shop with us.”
Baker said they’ve received tremendous support from the community, including the employees who have worked there.
“The number one reason the store is so successful is people,” Baker said. “One of my favorite possessions is Woody Hayes’ book called ‘You Win with People’. I was at an event at Bloom Carrol High School and they had him in to speak. He autographed the book for me. That adage that you win with people is as true today as it’s ever been. Not only through the three different stores in Circleville but in Logan and Athens, wherever we had people we were always blessed with really good people.”
Baker said in today’s environment, things are rapidly changing with technology and the popularity of online shopping and it has an effect on physical stores.
“You’re always faced with new challenges and hurdles and you just figure out how to adapt and continue to do business,” he said.
However, Baker said there’s always one thing that’s true of the clothing business — if you can buy the right item and the customers like the items enough, then you’ve got what you need.
“You bought the right merchandise and it appealed to a customer that wanted to own it and wear it,” he said. “It may sound basic, but you have to buy the right item for the customer that comes through the door and you do that right more than you don’t, you’ll be successful.”
When it comes to that decision, Baker said it comes with experience and knowing your clients.
“To be a successful buyer, you have to know what your customer wants and we’ve been able to do that correctly more often than not,” he said.
Baker said he never really made a concerted effort to sell the business but did put some feelers out to see if some people would be interested. However none of those people were interested.
“I didn’t advertise it for sale and I didn’t hire a broker, I put some feelers out but there was never a concerted effort to sell it,” Baker said. “Now as the word is getting out, we’re getting phone calls and there is some interest but if it leads anywhere I don’t know. I’ll say we’ll see what happens over the next couple of months.”
Baker said he thinks the store will remain open a few more months as they work to liquidate their current and future inventory. He said he had planned to remain open through the fall but felt the call to retire sooner.
“In this business you order merchandise four, five, six months in advance and we have spring merchandise that we’re going to be receiving on a daily or weekly basis,” he said. “We’ll have new merchandise that we’ll be discounting until the point where there’s nothing else coming in. We’re going to be open Monday through Saturday and take it one day at a time.”
Baker said he let his team know last week of his plans.
“I had planned to keep the store open through the summer, maybe through the fall,” he said. “Everyone I’ve spoken to whose retired said you always knew when it was time to call it. It just kind of hit me in the last few weeks or so.”
Once Baker is ready to close and the entire inventory has been sold, he plans to spend more time with his wife, Meg, and hit the golf course.
“I worked 45 years six days a week so I owe it to her to finally free up my time,” he said. “We sure hope to do more traveling. We’ll be making some plans. Golf is one of my passions so certainly I’ll devote more time to that. People say you can do what you want to do when you want to do it. I’m looking forward to that freedom. There have always been payrolls to do and bills to pay.”
Since the announcement was made official, Baker said people have been reaching out to offer their support.
“The comments on Facebook and Instagram have been so heartwarming,” Baker said. “People have been really appreciative and understanding. It’s very satisfying to know that many people care about us and our business as we cared about them. Small town business is built on relationships and to do the best for them.”