CIRCLEVILLE — A local senior has been named to the Central Ohio Senior Citizen Hall of Fame.
Jane Shaw, 72, was recognized on Wednesday with a recognition ceremony from the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. She was the nominee from Pickaway County and is one of 11 nominees to receive this award.
Cindy Vannicelli nominated Shaw for the award. In her application she outlined Shaw’s activities and dedication including releasing over 1,200 monarch butterflies speaking about them more than 50 times to local groups, promoting education and preservation of Pickaway County including being part of a group that got the Etie Vanam Southern Decent on the National Registry of Historic Places and received the the State of Ohio Preservation award.
“She inspires me because her passion for history and preservation of Pickaway County shines through in her everyday life,” Vannicelli said. “She never meets a stranger and she is always happy to talk a walk with anyone and share everything she knows about Pickaway County.”
Vannicelli wrote that Shaw has inspired others to explore “the great outdoors” by sharing what they can to do improve and preserve the area.
“When people get involved with [Shaw] the find new hobbies and interest that provide a higher sense of community and they get involved in helping things survive and flourish again,” Vannicelli wrote in her application. “She has helped save and revitalize major parts of Pickaway County history for future generations.”
Shaw said it was an honor to be nominated and to receive the award.
“Cindy told me she had to get my permission to submit it, and she said she couldn’t believe all that I was doing,” Shaw said. “In 2017 I fell in love with the museum and I retired. My husband now says to people that I work harder than he’s ever seen and I don’t make a dime.
“Cindy turned it in and I got a phone call and it had initials on it and I thought it was a robo call and I answered the phone really flat, ready to nail them. He told me he was calling because Cindy had turned in my name for Volunteer of the Year and hands down you’re it. I said you’re kidding.”
Shaw then was presented with the award at the banquet and she had her portrait taken and it will now reside in the hall of champions from now on.
Shaw said for her, volunteering is about making things better for others.
“If I can make something look better, make someone happier, I will,” she said. “I love the work and I love the things I loved all those years ago, like the canals, but I lost so many years, due to family illnesses. I just wanted to help animals, critters, bees and people to smile. I want to come to the museum and make people feel good when they find their history.”
Shaw had some advice for people who didn’t feel like they had anything to offer an organization.
“Don’t feel like you’re not smart enough, don’t feel like you can’t do something,” she said. “I was 68 when I told Charlie Weaver let’s do it to change the museum. Don’t let age limit what you can do. If you think you’re old you are. If you get up everyday and golf or go out in the garden do something. When I walked in here I wanted more knowledge about canals and to learn everything.”
Shaw also suggested that people give what time they’re comfortable with and they can always do more if they want to.
“Nobody has to do anything more than what they want and more than what they’re capable of,” she said. “It can be one hour a week doing scrapbooking or maybe you just want to come in and read and go through notebooks. Come on in and do it.”
Shaw said anyone who wants to sign up to volunteer by stopping in at the museum and telling her what they like. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
“There is so much we could do,” Shaw said.