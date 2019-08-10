WILLIAMSPORT — Trading in his blue and gold for scarlet and gray, Jeff Sheets will now lead the Westfall Local School District as superintendent after he was hired Thursday during a special board of education meeting.
Sheets, 65, previously spent eight years as superintendent with Teays Valley School District before stepping down in 2014. In the meantime, he has volunteered with his church and served as chair for the Teays Valley Educational Foundation from which he has now stepped down. He’s also been involved in civic clubs in the community and even has mowed some yards.
Sheets said he previously didn’t have any direct affiliation with Westfall, mostly since he has spent more than 50 years either as a student, staff member or volunteer with Teays Valley.
“I’ve been aware of Westfall since I’ve lived in Pickaway County my whole life and I’ve always admired this district.”
Sheets said people have asked if he would be interested in returning to life as a superintendent, but he never felt that desire to take on the role until now.
“I’ve received many calls over the years, like the one I got from Westfall, and I’ve always said no,” he said. “When [Ty Ankrom, Pickaway County Educational Service Center superintendent] gave me a call, I said yes immediately. I’m very much excited to come here and be a part of the Westfall School District.”
Sheets said he doesn’t have any plans going it to the job and wants to take it all in before making decisions.
“I think Westfall is a good school district already but I want to get in and get familiar with it . My goals will evolve once I get into the job,” he said.
Mark Ruff, Westfall school board president, explained the process in which Sheets was hired.
“It has been a whirlwind of events, especially in the last two to three weeks, after Dr. Landis announced his resignation for Westfall,” Ruff said. “We asked Ty Ankrom, Pickaway County ESC superintendent to go through a search just like the last couple of searches and we came up with a great host of candidates.”
Ruff said 13 candidates were presented to them and five were interviewed, including Sheets.
“The board did due diligence on all those candidates and one of them was Jeff Sheets,” he said. “Upon the board’s deliberations and research and background we made this recommendation to the community unanimously.
Ruff said the board, with Sheets at the helm, is excited about the district’s future. “We’re excited Mr. Sheets is with us, we’re excited for the service he’s about to offer to our kids, our community and our staff and we have a optimism and upward potential,” Ruff said.