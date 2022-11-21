Sheetz Drops Gas Prices To $1.99/Gallon For Unleaded 88

Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will kick off the holiday season tomorrow by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon, according to a press release from the company.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments