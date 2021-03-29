CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey has announced changes to concealed carry weapon applications and background checks.
Starting April 6, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will begin a “first come, first served” process on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who currently have appointments on those days will be given preferential service over walk-in customers.
Starting on May 10, all services will be shifted to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Please be patient while we adapt to the new system to improve our service and we will continue to expediently process CCW applications,” Hafey said.
For questions, or to review a list of required documents required for the application, visit the Sheriff’s Office website at www.pickawaysheriff.com.