CIRCLEVILLE — There’s a new man in charge of the Pickaway County Jail as Sheriff Matthew Hafey promoted from within for the new jail administrator.
Hunter Lane, a nearly 20-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to lieutenant and sworn in to his new position Tuesday morning. Lane previously had spent the last two years as a sergeant in the jail.
Lane is a lifelong Pickaway County resident and graduated from Logan Elm High School in 1995. He’s been with the office since 2002.
Lane said he started in the jail because of short staffing.
“I wanted to come in and make a difference,” he said. “Starting the first of this year, Sheriff Hafey brought Lt. Brown over and we changed some things, got some more staffing to where it should be and I want to continue that process and make it a good place for everyone who has to come to jail or work in the jail.”
Lane said the difference between being the lieutenant who also is the jail administrator to a sergeant is the responsibility.
“I’m now in charge of everyone at the jail,” he said. “It’s a lot to take care of and keep on top of. When you have good people working for you and good people in supervisory roles, it makes the job a lot easier.”
Sheriff Hafey has all the confidence in Lane to do the job.
“I’ve known Hunter for a long time and he’s been training under Lt. [James] Brown to be the new jail administrator,” he said. “He’s going to do a great job. I always like promoting from within and this was something that Hunter said he’d like to do and so now, he’s on the spot.”
Lane said he plans to do more of the same as jail administrator.
“I want to keep it safe and secure and a desirable place to work for anyone who wants to the work at the Pickaway County jail,” he said.
Lane was accompanied at the swearing in by his wife, Stephanie, and his daughters, Brittany and Shelby.