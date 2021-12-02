CIRCLEVILLE — With the entrance to U.S. Route 23 closed on North Court Street, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Pickway County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols on alternate routes in an effort to slow vehicles and curb “risky” driving behavior.
The North Court Street and U.S. Route 23 intersection closed on Nov. 8 and is expected to remain closed until October 2022 for a bridge replacement project by Norfolk Southern. The recommended detour routes to and from Circleville to U.S. Route 23 are Walnut Creek Pike, to state Route 752, to U.S. Route 23 in South Bloomfield.
To combat unsafe driving behaviors, and proactively reduce crashes, the Circleville Post and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols on the specifically identified routes affected by the CR511 closure during the month of December. Officers will focus on serious crash-causing violations and unbelted occupants, including speed, following too close, failure to yield, and distracted driving.
Traffic volume statistics provided by the Pickaway County Engineer’s Office show that nearly 5,400 daily vehicle trips were made between Bell Station Road and U.S. Route 23 when last collected in 2020. An analysis of traffic crash data reveled 173 crashes have occurred in the last five years on these routes, including one fatal crash and 50 injury crashes, without increased traffic flow.
Sellers asked motorists who use the routes to comply with all traffic laws, always were safety belts and to exercise patience when driving in increased traffic.
“Roadway safety is a shared responsibility” said Lieutenant Robert Sellers, Circleville Post Commander. “With additional patrols and the public’s help, we can ensure safety on the detour routes.”