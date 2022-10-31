Sargent Stacey Eitel and Corporal Joseph Hugus stand with Sheriff Matthew Hafey, Cheif Deputy Jimmy Brown and Lieutenant Chris Hempstead following Eitel and Hugus swearing in ceremony following their promotion to their current positions.
From left are Brown, Hempstead, Eitel, Hugus and Hafey.
Sargent Stacey Eitel (left) raises his hand during his swearing in ceremony by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey.
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Sargent Stacey Eitel (left) shakes Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey’s hand after being sworn in to his new position.
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Corporal Stacey Eitel has his new badge pinned to his uniform by his wife, Stephanie Eitel.
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Joseph Hugus (left) raises his hand during his swearing in ceremony by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey.
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has once again promoted from within.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey promoted Stacey Eitel from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant within the Sheriff’s Office and to replace his position at the corporal level, Hafey promoted Joseph Hugus.
“I’ve worked with Joe for the last few years since he’s come on at the Sheriff’s Office and I’ve worked with Stacey for years and years and been on a lot of calls with him,” Hafey said. “
Eitel, who was celebrating his birthday on Sunday during his swearing in and badge ceremony, shared some words with the more than a dozen people gathered for the event. He thanked his parents, his mom who was a dispatcher and his father an auxiliary deputy, for inspiring him to get involved in law enforcement.
“When I was a little I remember coming to the Sheriff’s Office and ever since I was knee high that’s what I wanted to do with my career,” he said. “Dwight Radcliff one time saw me in a parade and said there’s a little boy watching the parade and that little boy is going to work for me one day. He always told me that story and that’s been my goal my whole life.”
Eitel, who began his career with the Sheriff’s Office 30 years ago in June of 1992, acknowledged that “times had changed” for law enforcement officers and that the position is not as respected as it once was but that it wouldn’t discourage him.
“I’m here to do the best job that I can do for everyone in our community, Pickaway county and for you, Sheriff,” he said.
Hugus thanked his family for their patience with him as he’s worked with the Sheriff’s Office.
“I know I’ve not been home very much, with shift work hours and everything but you’ve all been a great support group and I appreciate you for the last five years that I’ve been able to do this, now that I’m in a corporal position,” he said. “Thank you for everything you’ve helped me with.”
Hafey presented both men with a challenge coin, offering each man some words.
“I know you’re going to do well in this job and I know you’ll go far,” Hafey said.