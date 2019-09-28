CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office honored two members of the Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.
Brooke Cano and Levi Freeman were both promoted from the rank of deputy to the rank of corporal. Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff also presented Freeman with a lifesaving award. Cano is believed to be the first female road supervisor in Sheriff’s Office history.
Radcliff said both Cano and Freeman have been excellent deputies for the department.
“They’ve not been here for a long period of time but they’ve both excelled in this Office,” Radcliff said. “Freeman came from the police department and had been supervisor before and we were lucky to bring him over here. He’s went above and beyond any expectation we’ve had for a deputy and that’s why there was no doubt in my mind he’d be one promoted.”
Radcliff said promoting Cano was a pleasure for him as he talked about how great of a deputy she is.
“Cano started at the jail and we saw something in her and offered her something on the road,” the Sheriff added. “She’s been our cheerleader on the road for the office. In today’s world you don’t see that as much and to have someone like her out there everyday promoting this office and serving the people. That’s what it’s all about is that we’re serving the community. She’s setting a high bar.”
Radcliff said they’ve had female supervisors over communications and at the jail but never on the road before.
“Cano has done it in short order and done a whale of a job,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder to promote her to be the first female supervisor on the road.”
Freeman said it was a long road filled with hard work to earn the promotion.
“You try to exemplify the image of the Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Office itself,” Freeman stated. “There’s a level of professionalism that comes with the job. When you’re able to perform to the expectations of not only the Sheriff but of the law enforcement community, it provides the opportunity to be an example for not only my peers as supervisors but the next generation of supervisors because at some point I’ll just be a ripple in the pond of law enforcement.”
Cano said she’s excited; however, it’s nerve-wrecking to be the first female road supervisor.
“I’m happy to make the Sheriff and the community happy,” Cano remarked. “I’m excited to see what future endeavors being the first female road supervisor has, but also the things that I can do to excite not only myself but everyone else as we come in everyday.”
Cano said she wants to inspire other females to take a similar path she took to become a peace officer.
“I have wanted to be a cop my entire life as far as I remember,” she added. “Inspiring other women to do this field is what makes me challenge myself more. A lot of girls growing up look at people in law enforcement or lawyers or judges and say they want to do it but they don’t know how. We can step in and say this is how you go about it. For those that say they can’t do this job, I’m proof that you can. It took me 11 years to get on full time. I’m proof those little girls can do anything they want to do — and we’re here to rock it.”
In presenting Freeman with his lifesaving award, Radcliff shared the details of the situation. South Bloomfield Chief of Police Ken McCoy notified the department of Freeman’s deeds.
Freeman said traffic was backed up and Harrison Township Fire was taking a little longer to arrive on scene so he used his background in the military to apply a tourniquet to a person who was bleeding excessively due to a wreck.
“That’s one of the few things I remember from combat lifesaver,” Freeman remarked. “I was just trying to think intuitively. There were a lot of people there already. I can’t claim that I was the first person to think of the tourniquet but I had a dog leash there on the passenger headrest of my car. So we put it on and tried to stabilize the person as best as we could until upper echelon care arrived.”
Radcliff said Freeman placed a tourniquet on the leg of a motorcycle crash victim who had a femoral artery bleed using a dog leash that stopped the bleeding.
“Had you not intervened, the motorcyclist would not have survived and on the recommendation of McCoy and other first responders that collaborated you’re commended on your quick response and resourcefulness of your duties,” Radcliff said. “We actually have part of it on Chief McCoy’s body cam. That’s the thing we want people to see is that we’re out protecting lives everyday and you’re a great example of that.”
Radcliff said many times people, including the deputies involved, don’t come forward to tell them about acts such as Freeman’s.
“It takes the public or other law enforcement or safety forces to tell us,” he said. “If it wasn’t for Chief McCoy’s recommendation we wouldn’t have known.”