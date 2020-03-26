CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff announced that effective immediately, per the order of Judge P. Randall Knece, Pickaway County Common Pleas Court, all sheriff’s sales in Pickaway County shall cease until further notice.
Sheriff Radcliff advised, per the order, that this action is being taken to protect public health, maintain essential court functions, and continue to protect the rights of all individuals subject to the authority of the Court.
Once the Court orders sheriff’s sales to resume, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will update its web site to reflect the change.
Sheriff Radcliff thanks the citizens of Pickaway County for their understanding.