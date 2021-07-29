CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey is warning the public against a potential scam.
A series of spam phone calls from people claiming to be from the “Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department” will identify themselves as officers of the agency and claim the caller has missed a court date, jury duty or some other event and on some occasions, will then be asked to give financial information to resolve the matter without going to court.
“The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will never call someone and ask for money to resolve an outstanding case, fine, etc.,” Hafey said, clearly making the distinction between Sheriff’s Office and Department. “Please do not share any personal or financial information with the caller.”
Hafey said one of the numbers appears as 740-207-4246.
“Should you ever want to validate the identity of someone claiming to be a deputy calling on our behalf of our office, please call at 740-474-2176,” Hafey said.
Hafey also asked any residents to report the incident if they are contacted and if they gave out information, to take appropriate action.
“If you received this call and have given out personal information, please call our office to file a report,” he said. “You should also contact your financial institution(s) to inform them the possibility of identification theft.”
For additional resources and help, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0015-identity-theft.