CIRCLEVILLE — A Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave following a use of force complaint that has led to three charges in Circleville Municipal Court.
Ryan J. Howard has been charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from a call that occurred on April 30. During which, the South Bloomfield Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. near Wendy’s on U.S. Route 23.
The suspect vehicle did not stop and led officers, including additional law enforcement officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville Police Department and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, through South Bloomfield into Ashville and back before going off the road in a field near the former Renick’s Farm Market.
At 9:37 p.m., dispatchers were notified that one person was detained following the pursuit. Later, a use of force dispute was filed with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office on the incident.
After reviewing the body and dash camera footage of the event that the Sheriff’s Office received on May 4, Howard was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
In the dash cam video released by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, after the suspect leaves the vehicle, the suspect puts their hands up and is told to move toward officers on a hill. The suspect then lies down and puts their hands on their back and a Sheriff’s Deputy begins to handcuff them. During that process, that deputy struck the suspect with his knee and punched him once before putting handcuffs on the suspect.
While criminal charges have been field, an internal investigation is also underway.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said he holds his staff to “the highest ethical and professional standards.”
“It is the policy of this office to terminate anyone who fails to meet those standards,” Hafey said. “We cannot protect and serve the community without trust, and when that trust is violated, swift action must be taken.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, a date for Howard’s court appearance had not appeared yet in court documents.