CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to speed up release and receipt of information from the public, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office has launched their own version of a mobile device app.
The app is available from either the Apple Store or Google Play by searching “Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.”
Featuring information on calls for service, active inmates, maps of where sex offenders live, important alerts issued by the Sheriff’s Office, property checks, current most wanted, and concealed carry permit information, the app has received more than 600 downloads so far.
“There’s multiple things we can put on the app,” Sheriff Robert Radcliff said. We wanted to look at what everyone else is doing and what would work for us. We think this is something that would be good for the community and for getting information out to them very quickly.”
Radcliff said people can look up delayed information on calls for service and can find out why a Sheriff’s vehicle was stopped at a particular location using the app. The information will be delayed by an hour for officer safety.
“If you say, ‘I wonder what happened down the street’ you can look on the app and see that it was a traffic stop or a theft or whatever it was,” Radcliff said.
Radcliff said people can also file reports on deputies, both positive and negative from the app, and can do so anonymously.
“You can file the complaint right there. You don’t have to come in and file it.” Radcliff said. “If you want to compliment an officer for doing a good job, you can do that too. Good or bad, it doesn’t make a difference. We want the public to tell us how we can improve everyday.”
Radcliff said another benefit of the app is that tips will immediately get to the necessary people. The current tip call line using email might not be checked until the next morning.
“If you submit a tip through the app, several people here immediately get an email from the tip,” he said. “We get that information quicker, especially if we’re looking for someone. We can get that information to patrol deputies right away.”
Radcliff said Trevor Swackhamer, IT manager for the Sheriff’s Office, led the charge on having the app modified to their specifications.
“We wanted to have more information than we have on the website,” Radcliff said. We wanted to be able to look up sex offenders that we control that are linked to the state, and for people to look up active inmates. There’s a lot of functionality on there and we wanted it to be a one-stop shop for information.”
TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV LLC, created the app and modified it to Radcliff and Swackhamer’s specifications.
Radcliff said the company has similar apps in about a dozen other Ohio Counties and some were used as example to make the best possible version for their app.
Swackhamer said when they made the announcement about the app, people were concerned about their security. The Sheriff’s office does not track anyone with the app.
“The app doesn’t require permissions other than for the weather, notifications and if you want to attach a picture to a tip,” he said.
Swackhamer said that he’s also tried to keep the user experience to the app and not require other webpages to be open to access information.
“I was very big on keeping the experience on the app and if you have to redirect to a website it takes you back to the app,” he said.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said the app was something the department has been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When that happened, it shifted the focus and everything went toward dealing with COVID-19 instead of the app,” Radcliff said.