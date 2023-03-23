Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey promoted five lieutenants to captain Wednesday as part of an initiative to prepare for growth both at the Sheriff’s Office and within Pickaway County. Pictured from left are: Sheriff Hafey, Captain Johnathan Strawser, Captain Hunter Lane, Captain Christopher Hempstead, Captain Gabriel Carpenter, Captain Jon Rhoades, and Chief Deputy James Brown Jr.
CIRCLEVILLE — At the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office some familiar faces are getting some new titles.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey promoted each of the Sheriff’s Office lieutenants to captain this week as a way to prepare for future growth mirroring the growth of Pickaway County.
Johnathan Strawser, Hunter Lane, Christopher Hempstead, Gabriel Carpenter, and Jon Rhoades were all given the new title this week. Their duties will stay the same and they’ll still oversee their respective divisions, but the new title gives a more linear command structure and creates a new level in the chain.
Sheriff Hafey spoke about the change during the men’s swearing in ceremony Wednesday morning.
“This is a huge step for the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office,” Hafey said. “This was something we came up with to prepare for the growth of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Obviously Pickaway County is growing exponentially with warehouses, residents moving in from Franklin County. In order to prepare for that growth