CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff is warning the public of a new scam in which the perpetrators pretend to be from the Health Department in order to gain personal information from the person they’re calling.
According to the Sheriff’s Office the individuals call claiming to be representatives of the Pickaway County Health Department and they tell the call recipient that they are aware of positive COVID patients in the area and that the Health Department will be coming to their residence to do COVID testing.
“Residents are urged not to give personal information over the phone,” the Sheriff’s Office said via a nixle alert.
Pickaway County Public Health confirmed that no member of the Health Department would call a resident to schedule an in-home test.
“If for some reason this changes, we will put out a statement to let people know,” Baylie Karmie, public information officer, said.
There are some cases in which PCPH does call residents to conduct COVID-19 case investigations, also known as contact tracing.
“n these cases the health department staff member will identify themselves by name and verify the residents contact and other demographic information,” Karmie said. “It is important to cooperate with these calls and answer the questions. If at any time a resident is unsure if they are speaking with a health department staff member, they should hang up and dial 740-477-9667 and ask for that individual by name.”
Karmie said they’re recommending people sign up for the Nixle alerts to stay informed on potential scams and other health and safety information.
To sign up visit https://pickaway.org/offices/emergency/index.html or text “43113” to 888-777.