CIRCLEVILLE — Anyone trying to reach Pickaway County 911 will be able do so via text message starting on Dec. 28.
The Pickaway County Commissioners, Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff and Pickaway County 911 Coordinator Darrin Flick announced the new enhancement to 911 services Tuesday in a joint statement stating that while calling 911 is the preferred way to contact emergency services, in the event a call is not possible, texting emergency services is now available.
“Text to 911 provides another layer of service that will greatly enhance safety for the public,” they wrote. “Text messaging is one of the primary ways that people communicate today, and the 911 community is constantly striving to meet the evolving needs of the public and right now; that means implementing text to 911 solutions. Recent major critical incidents across of the country have shown that text messaging has increasingly been used as an effective form of communication to report an emergency, so we are pleased to be able to now offer this service to our residents.”
The service is available for people in situations where the caller physically can’t speak or hear, such as callers who are deaf, hard of hearing or those with trouble speaking, the caller has a medical emergency and cannot speak or if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger such as in a home invasion, abduction, domestic violence situation or active-shooter scenario.
Radcliff said this effort has been an ongoing process to put into place in the last year.
“When we moved forward with the communications center upgrades here, we said we wanted the best and most complete and the commissioners did that and provided the funding to do that,” Radcliff said. “We believe we have a communications center that is second to none in this area. The addition of text 911 is another added layer we’ve been waiting for.”
Radcliff said people should include in their text clear information about their location, including the city of the emergency with the type of help needed in the first text message. Then the person making the text should be prepared to receive additional questions and follow instructions from the person on the other end.
Radcliff shared a pair of situations in which texting 911 would have been helpful in the past.
“We had a situation where a young girl was in the house when a burglary started to happen and she was on the phone whispering to the dispatcher before deputies could get there,” he said. “That would have been a prime opportunity where she could text the Sheriff’s Office that someone was breaking in.
We had another person up in Southern Point that was texting a relative who was talking with 911 operators and we were getting information third hand,” he said. “The need is there, but how much it will be utilized, we don’t know, but when it is utilized, it’s a very serious situation.”
911 is also asking that people be concise, use simple words and refrain from using emoji, abbreviations or sending multimedia messages such as videos or photos.
The text to 911 does have limitations and only works in cities that provide the service. It may also take longer than a 911 call to respond due to the person on the receiving end in the 911 call center entering a text response back. Just like regular text messages, 911 texts can take longer to receive, come out of order or not be received at all.
For more information about Text to 911 services in Pickaway County, please visit https://pickawayema.org/text-to-911 or contact Lieutenant Jon Rhoades at (740) 477-2176 or Flick at (740) 477-1165.