CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Kids got their hands on some toys this holiday season with a little help from local Law Enforcement.
This year’s Shop with a Cop event took place last Saturday at the Circleville Walmart, where members from the Circleville Police Department, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol all took a child shopping with a $100 limit on toys and goodies.
This year there were 32 kids that participated in the program from all four Pickaway County Public School Districts.
Major Shawn Davis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey and Sergeant Dave McIntyre of the Circleville Police Department all participated in the event along side fellow officers.
“Foundations4Youth received donations throughout the year from different organizations, including the last two from Pickaway County 100 Women Who Care and the Bo Dunlap Foundation, with that funding we felt it was appropriate to reach out and fund this event to make sure it happened,” McIntyre said.
Davis said the event helps get him in the holiday spirit and in his 30 years of experience he looks forward to it every year.
“I think it’s a great day not only for the kids in our community but our law enforcement officers,” Davis said. “You see just as big of smiles on their faces than the kids faces. It’s a great opportunity to show the kids in our community we’re here to support them.”
Hafey said he and his deputies wouldn’t miss on the event.
“My daughters are both grown and it’s just cashapp money for them,” he said. “It’s great to look at what is popular now versus what was popular then. Sometimes it’s the same thing and sometimes it’s totally different.”
Hafey said a lot of the times when they are doing their job at car crashes or homes it’s that families worst day.
“Every-time they see us it’s usually when a bad thing has happened and this is an opportunity to have a positive interaction with us and remember the good times,” Hafey said.
McIntyre said signups for the event, which is considered “special duty” are not hard to come by.
“Of all the events going on this month this was the first one to fill up,” he said.
Davis said the officers are there on their own time.
“We’ll continue to do this for many years because it’s just a pleasure to do it,” he said.
Hafey agreed.
“We even had one of our dispatchers here this year,” he said. “It’s a great thing to have everyone wanting to jump in.”
As far as each of them they had a favorite toy. McIntyre said the dinosaurs were “pretty cool” but it sounds like Hafey’s wife might have made a purchase.
“There was something back there that shoots little glow in the dark gel pellets and I think my wife bought one for me to have at the house. I don’t know why I’d never use it,” Hafey joked. “That was pretty cool.”
Davis said his young shopper had their eye on some large trucks.
“He couldn’t wait to get that home and get it torn open,” he said.