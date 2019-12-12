CIRCLEVILLE — Some Pickaway County kids got help from Pickaway County first responders in the annual Shop With a Cop event held last weekend.
More than two-dozen officers, including members of the Circleville Police Department, The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township Fire Department and Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol each took children through Walmart as part of the annual Shop With a Cop event.
The event pairs kids in foster care and those recommended by the school system with a deputy, trooper or police officer to purchase toys for themselves for the holiday season.
Lt. Steven Herron, commander of the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the event is something he and the troopers at the post look forward to every year.
“We get a lot of participation from our troopers assigned there was as well as the other agencies that are welcome to join in,” Herron commented. “A lot of our troopers are from this area and they’re always looking for ways to be engaged in the area. The guys I talked to were excited to be a part of this event. They enjoy getting to know these kids and had fun taking them around Walmart to get some fun items.”
Mikki Vinkovich, a children’s service caseworker at Pickaway County Job and Family Services (JFS), said it was a great event to watch.
“As officers were waiting on their kids and families, the people in the community going through the checkout line thanked them for all they do and what they’re doing,” Vinkovich said. “They don’t always get to see that side of people. Even as a county worker I see the tough side of those guys not the teddy bear side. To see them melt when the kids hug them or thank them for their time is an amazing feeling.”
Herron said it was a great way for him and the troopers to connect with the community and get their faces out there.
“There’s so much perception that law enforcement is out to stop cars, arrest people and write tickets but there is so much more than that the troopers bring to the community,” Herron added. “Our families drive the same roads and we’re looking to be involved and give a story behind the badge and share we’re a part of this community as well.”
Robert Radcliff, Pickaway County Sheriff, said some of the kids knew exactly what they were after while others took their time.
“You wish you had unlimited funds because you know there’s more kids that could use the help,” Radcliff told The Circleville Herald. “It was a lot of fun. I had a little girl who had already been through the store and knew what she wanted.”
Radcliff said those involved donate their time and the support is overwhelming.
“To be able to share that experience with those kids and see the smile on their face and be that positive role model and be a part of these kids lives is a great time,” he added.
Vinkovich said the officers were giving more than just their time with the children.
“There were several that came up and offered that if the kids go over their limit that they brought their credit cards and they’d take care of it,” she said.
Radcliff echoed Vinkovich’s thought.
“A lot of the deputies, troopers and officers go beyond the amount that is set aside,” he reiterated. “We all come prepared to take some money out of our pocket to get them what they want. That’s something people don’t realize. When they’re close we don’t want them to have to make a choice sometimes.”
Everyone involved was impressed with the children, some of whom wanted to get items for family members.
“They get to pick out things for themselves but the majority of them want to buy for someone that’s special to them,” Vinkovich said. “They’re very selfless. One little girl wasn’t worried about herself, she wanted to buy poster board and spray paint to make her mom a board with something nice on it.”
Joy Ewing, JFS Executive Director, said the kids embody the spirit of the season with their giving mood, which goes beyond what they receive.
“I think the impact of the day goes beyond just the children that are shopping,” Ewing concluded.