CIRCLEVILLE — Local businesses are headed outside this weekend as the The Downtown Circleville Sidewalk Sale-abration is back.
The event is being held from July 14 through July 16 with special sales from the area’s downtown business.
“The Sidewalk Sale has always been a fan-favorite here in Circleville,” Downtown Business Alliance Vice President Jenny Rainey-Agresti, said. “We’re excited to bring it back with some new additions.”
The sale is organized by local business owners and the Circleville Downtown Business Alliance.
“Special deals and events will occur Thursday through Saturday as this beloved event kicks off for another year,” Rainey-Agresti said. “Shoppers are invited as always to support their favorite local businesses and also partake in the DORA, allowing them to sip and shop according to regulations from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. In addition, organizers have scheduled and encouraged new events with the help of sponsor Homeland Credit Union.”
Friday, July 15 will feature Roundtown Radio playing music downtown from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 16, street musicians will travel around town, providing entertainment in the afternoon. Businesses such as Tootles and El Pedregal also intend to host special events, Rainey-Agresti said.
To learn more about the event or the Circleville Downtown Business Alliance do so by visiting www.CirclevilleDBA.com.
“Check in with your favorite shops to see how they’re celebrating this year,” Rainey-Agresti said.