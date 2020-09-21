CIRCLEVILLE — The 22nd Annual Silent Victim’s march will take place in two weeks.
The event, which takes place yearly during the first Monday in October, will feature a march from Community United Methodist Church to the Pickaway County Courthouse where a brief ceremony will take place. Marchers are asked to meet at the church parking lot along Main Street at 10 a.m. The march will begin promptly at 10:20 a.m. with speakers expected to start after the march reaches the courthouse two and half blocks away.
Local officials, some music and closing remarks from Lisa Johnson, executive director for Haven House of Pickaway County, the organization that puts on the march each year, will be part of the ceremony this year.
Johnson asked that all marchers and attendees of the ceremony wear masks and do their best to be socially distant from one another to keep up with COVID-19 guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health.
“We’ll morn those lost and celebrate those who have survived domestic violence,” Johnson said.