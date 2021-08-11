CIRCLEVILLE — A one-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital, one with critical injuries.
The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a late model Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on Walnut Creek Pike in the area of Bloomfield Royalton Road.
The driver, a 35-year-old male, drove off the road to the right, overcorrected and then went off the road to the left, striking a guard rail. The vehicle then rolled over, had the driver's side door ripped off and went down a short embankment before coming to rest on its wheels.
Glass and pieces of the car came to rest along the side of the road and down the embankment as it rolled.
Both the driver and a passenger, a 31-year-old female, were ejected from the crash. The man is in critical condition.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.
Responding to the scene was the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department and the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.