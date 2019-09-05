LOGAN — Music could be heard for blocks in Logan as the fourth Annual Backyard BBQ capped off the summer in Downtown Logan on Saturday.
The annual event was hosted by The Herald’s sister newspaper, The Logan Daily News, with partner sponsor Atomic Credit Union. On an overcast day, many local residents ventured out to enjoy the food, games and music.
“It is really just a community event and it’s open to the public,” Kristyl Fulton, APG Media of Ohio Marketing and Event Organizer, told The Logan Daily News. “A lot of activities are free so that’s really great — we just want people to come and enjoy themselves with their families.”
Hollow Point II and ECLIPSE were the featured bands on the evening, playing a host of rock ‘n roll songs from the 1980s through today.
The family-friendly event was free to all of those who attended and it was open to the public.
A new aspect of the Backyard Barbecue this year was the addition of a Kids’ Zone provided by members of the Ebenezer Baptist Church.
There were also plenty of non-food vendors present at this year’s Backyard Barbecue. Those included Scentsy, Weeping Willow, Royal Meadows, Color Street, Everdry, Suisan’s, Tupperware, Tipsy Tumblers, Premier Designs and Universal.
“My philosophy is to make your jewelry work for you, not you work for your jewelry,” stylist and jeweler Bethany Neville said.
Neville added that she heard about the event through a friend and that she was happy to promote the business she works for.
Partners and sponsors for the event were many. The free community event was sponsored by Atomic Credit Union, Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Hocking Hills Tourism Association, Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites, Hocking College, Hawk’s Nest, Hamburg Fireworks, Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Fraun’s Service Center, Irish Ridge Cabins, Pepsi Bottling Company, Bay’s Food Market, Crestview, and WLOH Lancaster-Logan was the host radio station, with Mark Bohach and staff.
Several food venders parked their trucks on Main Street. Stoney’s BBQ was one of the venders who partook in the barbecued themed event. They offered those attending a choice of ribs and brisket. Hatfield Fries was another food vendor that brought the hometown fair vibe with their assortment of fries for the audience. Cheese Louise, Legendary Eats, Da Que, Say Cheese, Chef Moe, Dr. May’s and Mount Airy, all added to the deliciousness of the event as well, serving everything from gourmet mac n cheese to lobster bisque and Tai food.
Even though some locals may be aware of the annual event, some are just witnessing the hometown vibe that it has to offer. Mike and Trena Recker are originally from Cincinnati but recently moved to Logan to be closer to family. They said this was their first time attending the Backyard BBQ and they commented on how nice it was to live in a small town that includes the community. Mike also stated that the music and food were great and that he had a great time socializing with the rest of the crowd.
This is the first time that the event has been held over the Labor Day weekend as in year’s past, it has taken place in June. Fulton stated she intends to plan this event on this particular weekend in the future.
The management and staff of The Logan Daily News would like to thank all of the sponsors of this year’s event and all of the people who attended.
Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter for The Perry County Tribune