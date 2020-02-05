LANCASTER — Several arrests were made on Monday after Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives along with assisting agencies conducted three search warrants in the City of Lancaster. From the investigation, MCU detectives were able to pinpoint individuals who were participating in the selling of methamphetamine.
On Monday, Feb. 3, MCU detectives were assisted by the Lancaster Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. The group of law enforcement agencies conducted three search warrants at 426 1/2 Harrison Avenue, 223 West Fifth Avenue, and 319 Wheat Street in the City of Lancaster.
MCU covers several areas including Fairfield County, Athens County, Logan and Circleville.
At the Harrison Avenue address, MCU detectives discovered evidence of drug trafficking. Evidence included scales and packaging materials. During the search, one individual was barricaded in the home until tear gas was deployed which persuaded them to exit. Those arrested at the scene were Paul Beatty, 53, and Jeffery a Beatty, 63. Both were transported to the Fairfield County Jail with Paul being held on a parole violation and Jeffrey for a probation violation. According to MCU, additional charges are “expected” as the investigation is concluded.
At the West Fifth Avenue address, MCU detectives were able to recover drug paraphernalia as well as a small amount of methamphetamine. MCU stated that no parties were arrested at the scene; however, charges are also expected to be filed.
At the Wheat Street address, 13 people were detained during the entry into the residence. Detectives uncovered drug paraphernalia, evidence of drug trafficking, including scales and packing material, a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine. Arrests at the residence involved 44-year-old Bartley Meadows for a parole violation, 40-year-old Myranda Ogg also for parole violation, 42-year-old Nicole Reedy also for parole violation and Lucas Reed who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
All who were arrested were taken to the Fairfield County Jail. The Lancaster City Code Enforcement was requested at the scene due to “deplorable” conditions of the residence. The location would later be deemed condemned after an order. More charges are also expected to be filed.
“This was a collaborative effort between the Major Crimes Unit and the Lancaster Police Department and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office,” MCU Commander Dennis Lowe told The Circleville Herald. “Quite honestly these raids are important because they are impacting quality of life issues in the community.”
Commander Lowe added that these raids were part of an ongoing investigation that initially began with citizens filing complaints with MCU. The complaints involved possible drug activity in specific areas.
“They definitely have a positive result in the community for sure,” Lowe commented.
If anyone suspects drug activity or believes drugs are being used or sold in their communities contact MCU at 740-653-5224. Information given can be anonymous.