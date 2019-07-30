CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police arrested six people Tuesday as part of its investigation with a shooting last week along West Ohio Street.
A release from the police department says that shortly before 3 p.m. their officers, assisted by Circleville Municipal Court Probation Officers, conducted a search warrant of 121 W. Ohio St., apartment No. 2. A firearm was recovered from the residence and the following people were arrested:
Richard Harrell Jr., 23, of Circleville, was charged with improper discharging a firearm into a habitation or safety zone, a second-degree felony, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; Chelsie Blevins, 23, of Ashville, was arrested on a felony warrant from Franklin County; Denise Reed, 30, of Circleville, was charged with obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; Kelsey Jenkins, 18 of Circleville, faces a tampering with evidence charge, a third-degree felony; Kyle Rock II, 18 of Circleville, obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and James Gillian, 25, of Circleville, was arrested on a parole violation.
This warrant was in relation to an ongoing investigation of a July 26 shooting incident in which calls started coming into police during the early afternoon referencing a male running down West Ohio Street firing shots at a vehicle.
Christopher Rogers, 32, of Circleville, briefly barricaded himself in his apartment, which shares the same address as where the warrant was served Tuesday, but eventually surrendered to officers. He told police that several people had fired shots at his vehicle.
He was charged with tampering with evidence, weapons under disability and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, all third-degree felonies and obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree.
Jenkins also was also arrested for obstructing official business after she allegedly lied to investigators.