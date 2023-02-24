Sixteen new members will begin their three-year term on March 2, 2023 for the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) Advisory Council.
The COAAA Advisory Council includes older adults and community leaders residing in COAAA’s eight-county service area: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union. Members are volunteers who advise COAAA on services, polices, and programs and can represent the interests of older adults or individuals with disabilities in their respective counties.
The 32-member council meets eight times per year on the first Thursday morning of the month, with the exception of January, February, July, and August. Council members also serve on one of three committees that meet before council meetings. Members can attend Advisory Council meetings virtually or in-person at COAAA, 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207.
COAAA helps older adults and individuals with disabilities live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. With the assistance of area providers, COAAA connects individuals to in-home services that help with daily living, including homemaking, home-delivered meals, personal care, and transportation. COAAA assists family caregivers, educates professionals and the public on aging topics, and advocates for programs and policies that benefit older adults and individuals with disabilities.
The new Pickaway County advisory council members are:
Channin Carmean is the Energy Coordinator at Pickaway County Community Agency. She resides in Circleville and volunteers for several programs for her community offered by her agency. She also enjoys spending time with her family and attending her son’s sporting events.
“The best part of my job is knowing that I had a hand in making someone’s life a little easier,” she said.
John Ankrom is a life-long Pickaway County resident, and graduated from Circleville High School in 1974. After graduating from college and becoming a registered architect, Ankrom returned to Circleville in 1985 to open his own architectural firm and raise a family.
Ankrom has completed over 1,500 architectural projects in the area over the last 30 years, building houses, and developing property. In addition, Ankrom has been heavily involved in community service; he served as a deacon and trustee of the Presbyterian Church in Circleville and served as president of the Circleville City School Foundation, Churches United for Senior Housing and Circleville Athletic Boosters. He is a member of the Board of Directors of The Savings Bank, a position held since 2002. John and his wife Teresa have three grown children, Sean, Katy, and Ben, and six grandchildren.
Tom Scherer is retired and a near lifelong resident of Circleville. Tom was a CPA for 40 years and spent over 20 of those years in various roles at Nationwide Insurance and over 10 years in Finance with Berger Health System. Tom has served on the Board of PICCA, Circleville City Schools Board of Education, The Ohio State University Alumni Association, Circleville City Schools Alumni Association, The Ohio State University Buckeye Club Advisory Council and he served on several other church and civic organizations. Tom’s wife Julie (Kazmierczak) is a retired schoolteacher and a longtime resident of Circleville. Their three children and their families also have chosen to make Pickaway County their home.