CIRCLEVILLE — Skaters should have new hope following Circleville City Council’s latest meeting in which new ideas were brought to the table to bring a skate park to fruition inside the city limits.
Larry Logan, park board chair for the City of Circleville and chair of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park, spoke to council this week about the interest and desire for some residents to have a place to skate. The skate park was previously located in Ted Lewis Park but was taken out late last year as part of preparations for the phase two of the park renovation.
Logan shared his beliefs on the need for a skate park in the city.
“I believe a skate park needs to be established in the city,” Logan said. “I know where it’s established is going to be up to city council and I ask that you give it your serious consideration.”
Logan shared some ideas and topics that have come up in connection with building a permanent skate park inside the city, even if the 2015 Ted Lewis Park master plan is not modified to include one there.
“We’re not saying where the skate park is going to be, we just want a skate park in the City of Circleville,” Logan said. “We know this group wants a skate park in Circleville. We think it’s something that should be very easily accessible because people might not have access to motorized vehicles to get to particular parks and in my mind that takes out Bathelmas Park and Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. It’s too dangerous and we have other possibilities.”
Logan said he had no prior knowledge of skateboarding as a sport, sharing that in his research he found it’s growing faster than baseball and football and that it will be a sport in the 2020 Olympics.
“We’re not talking here about a bunch of crazy kids running amok,” he said. “This is about children that enjoy a sport that happens to be called skateboarding and we need to pay attention to that.”
Logan presented a packet that contained information from the skate park committee related to the skate park including signatures from people interested in a skate park, a letter from a concerned grandmother whose grandchildren like to skate and 79 letters written to council from people stating why they want a skate park.
“The packet takes 10 skateboarding myths that are outlined here,” Logan commented. “One of the things that I think has been a problem in people’s minds are that skate parks are noisy, but a properly constructed concrete skate park generates as much noise as a conversation between two people. That’s how quiet if it’s done correctly.”
Logan shared that there are other parks in surrounding communities and included images of a fully funded park in Portsmouth, which will begin construction this spring. The park in Portsmouth was funded by a Community Development Block Grant with matching funds from the city and private fundraising.
“It’s right near the river and there has been some discussion if this skate park were done in Ted Lewis…if it’s a well built skate park it doesn’t matter if it floods because it can be pumped out and you keep on going,” he added.
Logan also shared a member of the public has a temporary skate park that could be used to gauge interest from the community.
“In order to determine the interest I’m asking an ordinance be written to allow for a test park,” Logan continued. “Dan Coy, who has come here before, has been gracious enough to offer us portable skate park equipment, which I will ask to be placed in the Ted Lewis Park parking lot where we can monitor the usage. Coy is willing to give it to us for $1 a year for as long as we need it until we establish our own skate park.”
Logan said that a skate park isn’t a flat piece of concrete with equipment but it has jumps, bowls and undulating pieces of concrete for skaters to jump from.
“It’s about areas that you can pick up speed, fly through the air and a number of things,” Logan stated. “Not a flat piece of land.”
Logan said the skate park committee would fund a $2 million liability insurance policy, similar to youth football, baseball or softball when they use the city parks.
“My request is to please move on this as soon as possible, perhaps by March 30,” he told council.
Logan said having the temporary park at Ted Lewis would be a good idea since the parking lot is enough space and it’s a centralized location and that there would be people down there regularly in addition to potential cookouts to draw interest.
“I think we’ll get a pretty good idea, if you go down there in the evening when it gets warmer. I think it’ll be pretty obvious,” Logan remarked.
Members of city council seemed receptive to the idea of at least a temporary skate park for the testing period, if not a more long-term solution.
Tom Klitka, council member, said one of the concerns he’s heard in meeting with various officials is that there needs to be an outlet for children in the community.
“We need some outlets for the children,” Klitka said. “A skate park is exercise, gives them an out, lets us know where they’re at. There are a lot of pluses.”
Michelle Blanton, council member, told council that Coy has started a park in Virginia, and he’s someone to be taken seriously on this topic.
“I know for a fact that this is not Dan Coy’s first rodeo,” Blanton said. “You can look up the organization he had in Roanoke, Virginia. The concerns of equipment being moved or their being pieces or parts, if he says they’ll be there to monitor that, you’ll see that and Coy has the foresight to say if something is broken it won’t be used.”
Logan was asked where people would park that use the park, specifically for peewee football and baseball.
“We wouldn’t be taking over that whole space. There’s no plan to take over the whole area. You’d have to have a lot more product than Coy has to be able to do that,” Logan concluded.