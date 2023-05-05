CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association, organizers of several Memorial Day events including the Memorial Day Parade in Circleville have announced their grand marshal, speakers, and oldest living Pickaway County Veteran.
Memorial Day celebrations will begin with a service on May 29, Memorial Day, at 8 a.m. at High Street Cemetery. That will be followed by the Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. that will follow a new route of West on High Street starting at Pickaway Street to to Court Street before proceeding into the cemetery. Later in the day, at 11:30 a.m. a service will be held at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Robert Valentine is the grand marshal of the parade. Valentine, 97, is a 1944 graduate of Circleville High School and was drafted into the Army later that same year. He received his basic training at Fort Hayes in Columbus before moving on to Camp Atterbuy, Indiana and Aberdeen Proving Grounds where he received his technical training and field training.
From there he went to Fort Lewis, Washington after a brief stop in Sacramento California. He volunteered for the Navy and became a hot shellman, where he would catch the casing from the shell of the five-inch gun chamber. Valentine then was stationed on O'ahu before being put on a ship to Okinawa and later le Shima. He was then present in the Philippines for the World War II peace treaty, which was signed aboard the USS Missouri.
Valentine, in a bio sent to the SMA said he didn't participate in any battles but did participate in air raids.
"Circumstances happened that I did not go to the Battle of thE Bulge or was in any combat, but I want everybody to not forget that more than 400,00 American soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and military personnel lost their lives or were missing in action plus all who have passed since World War II," he wrote.
Pickaway County's oldest living veteran, Robert Vance Clendenen, was born on Aug. 23, 1923 in Columbus to Rev. Carl and Opal Clendenen. He graduated from Logan High School. After high school he worked for the state of Ohio and at the age of 19 he enlisted in the Navy, on Oct. 27, 1942. He completed his boot camp in San Diego where he received the rank of OFPharmacist Mate 1st Class. He then went to Camp Lejune North Carolina where he became a medical corpsman.
Clendenen served at Guadalcanal, Guam and Okinawa. He received the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, American Area, Victory Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal with two stars. He was discharged on Jan. 18, 1946 and returned to Troy, Ohio where he met Ruth Pusy and married on June 14, 1946. They had two children, David and Beverly.
David Attended Nazarene Olivet University for three years before transferring to Ohio State University where he earned his bachelors of science degree in 1950 and his dentistry degree in 1955. He taught dentistry for 25 years at Ohio State. He had his own business in Columbus and retired in 1980 to Clearwater Florida before moving back to Circleville last October. He now lives with his neice, Carla Smithberger.
Pastor Wendall Brown will serve as the keynote speaker during the service at Forrest Cemetery.
Born in Terra Haute, Indiana. Brown's family later moved to Alabama where he graduated from Westminster Christian Academy. At the age of 17, he decided to join the U.S. Army and served from 1990 to 1993 as a combat medic with the 82nd Airborne Division at FT. Bragg, North Carolina.
After leaving the army he moved to Florida and was an insurance agent for 2 years. In 1994 he moved to Circleville, enrolled in what was then the Circleville Bible College which is now Ohio Christian University. Brown earned a bachelor of arts in religion degree and then enroll at Asbury Theological Seminary. He met his wife Tammi while at Circleville Bible College and they married in 1995. They are the parents of Emma, Abigail, Grace, and Christian.
Brown is the former pastor of Heritage Nazarene Church, and is serving as a district superintendent in the Church of the Nazarene. He is the founder of Tragedy Into Triumph a nationwide simulcast that has reached hundreds of thousands of people and has written his first book "Living in Triumph."
Chaplain Lieutenant Cornel, Thomas H. Whiteman, Jr. will serve as speaker during services at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery and High Street Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Whiteman is the Wing Chaplain at the121 Air Refueling Wing, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. In this capacity, he oversees religious support services to the Airmen and families of the 121 ARW and serves as an advisor on religious and spiritual issues to commanders and leaders within the Wing. As the full-time Chaplain, he serves as the executive director of the Community Action Board .
Chaplain Whiteman was ordained by the Wesleyan Church in 1995. In 2009, he transferred his ordination and membership to the World Council of Independent Christian Churches. He commissioned as a Chaplain Candidate in the Army National Guard in 2010 and, transferred to the Air National Guard in 2013.
Prior to serving as a National Guard Chaplain, Chaplain Whiteman served as a licensed mental health counselor in Ohio, working in various roles in the community mental health system. Chaplain Whiteman has deployed in support of contingency operations on two occasions. In 2016 he deployed as the sole chaplain in the Air Force Africa command. During this deployment, Chaplain Whiteman led the Religious Support Team, meeting the Religious needs of over 2,600 Airmen in austere locations in Africa. In 2022, Chaplain Whiteman deployed in service of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. During this deployment, he filled the role of Deputy Wing Chaplain, serving a joint-base population of nearly 5,000 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines. Additionally, Chaplain Whiteman has been mobilized on two occasions in support of Operation: Steady Resolve, the State of Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.