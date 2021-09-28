CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association unveiled their recently renovated cannon that resides outside Memorial Hall following $37,000 in restoration work.
The project came together following initiative from the SMA and donations from the community.
Glen Easterday, member of the SMA Board of Directors, headed up the project, which began over a year ago.
“It feels good to finally get it done,” Easterday said. “It hadn’t been renovated in over 40 years. When we picked the cannon up to get it renovated, one of the wheels almost fell off. We barely got it on the trailer before it came apart. It was well past due to be fixed.”
The new frame is all aluminum as opposed to the former wood frame that was on the structure. The Steen Cannon Company, out of Ashland, Kentucky, was the company that refurbished the cannon. They are the same company that did the work on the cannon located inside the High Street Cemetery.
“They’ve been in business for 29 years and have made cannons for all the branches of service,” he said. “They do make some that fire, but this cannon is non-working and display only.”
The new aluminum carriage is designed to look how it would during the time the gun would have been in service, which is a different set up than before.
“They went to the archives to get pictures of what it would have looked like,” Easterday said. “What we had before was made up of spare parts and nothing matched. It was a representation of what it might look like.”
Easterday said the entire cannon and carriage are all metal and won’t rot like the previous set up.
“The finish on it is guaranteed for 100 years,” he said. “I won’t be around when it needs renovated again. We’ve got it looking really good.”
Easterday gave a brief history about the cannon, including that the first cannon was developed in China. The cannon was responsible for 75 percent of casualties during World War I. The German Army, during World War II, had a cannon that was able to be effective more than 75 miles away. However, that weapon was significantly larger than the one in Circleville.
The cannon that sits outside Memorial Hall is a model 1841 6-pound field gun that was adopted by the United States Army in 1841. The gun is an all brass 3.6-inch diameter smoothbore barrel that is approximately 60 inches long with a range of about 1,500 yards.
“The model 1841 proved the standard field gun for both the union and confederate armies during the Civil War,” a plaque describing the gun reads, “The model 1841 aided the US Army in the victory in the Mexican-American War.”
As part of the renovations, the SMA worked to clean up the green space around Memorial Hall and removed a tree in front of the cannon, which will be replaced later this year to match the rest of downtown.
“The new tree goes up and out and doesn’t hang down like the ones before,” he said. “If you look in front of Pumpkin Show Park, it’ll be like those trees.”