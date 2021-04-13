CIRCLEVILLE — The Soldiers Monumental Association has awarded two winners this year as part of their annual scholarship fund.
Seniors from across Pickaway County were able to submit an essay for the contest with one winner from each of the four county schools chosen to represent them for a final chance to complete for the top prize of a $2,000 scholarship. The runner-ups would receive an additional $500.
Madison Liming, a senior at Teays Valley, and Emma Shaw, a senior at Circleville, both were chosen as co-winners, each receiving a $2,000 scholarship. Jensen Fissel, a senior at Logan Elm, and Blake Burgett, a senior at Westfall, each received the $500 prize as runner-ups.
With the prompt of “What a Veteran Means to Me,” 52 seniors from across Pickaway County submitted essays.
In Liming’s essay, she called for more than a single day of recognition for veterans and wrote about her grandfather.
“I have grown up watching him pray and defend our country, even after his service expired,” she wrote. “He is a vocal, cooperative man whose mission is to motivate others around the community. I am beyond proud of him and what he chose to do with his life. He inspires me to become the bravest version of myself and I look up to him and all the stories he has had to share. He means much more to me than just a grandfather.”
Shaw, in her essay, wrote about how she felt about what a veteran gave of themselves, including sweat, blood and tears.
“For me, a veteran is someone who sacrifices their wants and needs, even for a short time, to show their appreciation and loyalty to the country that has brought them everything and more,” she wrote.
“A veteran is someone to look up to, to ask for advice and even to hear a funny story or two…I knew that veterans were there for me, even when I had no clue that they were and I plan to be there for veterans in any way possible as a way to give back a small portion of what they gave to me.”
Glen Easterday, SMA Board of Director’s member, said choosing an essay winner was a monumental task.
“We read a lot of essays and they were all very moving and touching,” he said. “The students were exciting and enjoyable.”
Easterday said he got the chance to mess with the students a little bit, acting as if the students were in trouble and needed to sign some paperwork for the military, before surprising them with being a finalist in the contest.
“The students here are pace setters,” he said. “You hear about all the bad things that kids do, but right here is the cream of the crop. It was an honor to meet each of these seniors and it was an honor to meet you [the finalists]. I thank you for sharing your emotions because I know they were deep.”