CIRCLEVILLE — The Soldiers Monumental Association is currently working to restore the cannon that’s kept outside Memorial Hall.
The renovation project, which began in February, will cost about $16,000 in total and the cannon will be returned in the coming weeks.
“The cannon was in disrepair, so to preserve our history, the SMA is having it replaced in front of Memorial Hall,” Glenn Easterday, chair of the SMA directors said. “The cannon is a symbol of freed memorializing the veterans of Pickaway County.”
Sid Liming, president of the SMA, said they expect the work to be completed by the end of September and they’ll have a dedication some time after that.
“We’re trying to come with a dedication date for October,” he added. “It all has to do with when we submit for the plaque, and it takes three weeks. There’s nothing confirmed on the dedication yet and it could be next year.”
Liming said they’ve changed the carriage from a wooden structure to a metal one.
“The whole previous structure is wood and it’s disintegrating,” Liming stated. “The new one is aluminum and a steel carriage. Once it’s complete all of it will be redone and it’ll be just like the one at High Street Cemetery. It’ll be maintenance-free and maybe in 30 years, it’ll have to be touched up or something like that. The wood wasn’t treated lumber, it was just painted.”
Liming said they originally purchased this from Gene Hall.
“We dedicated it in 2004,” he commented. “We’ll also be building a new platform so it’ll sit up a little higher and people won’t be looking down on it through the fence.”
The Steen Cannon Company, out of Ashland, Kentucky, is refurbishing the cannon. They are the same company that did the work on the cannon located inside the High Street Cemetery.
The group suspended fundraising through the summer but have opened it up again as the project nears completion.
Liming said donors who donate $500 would be honored on the new display when it’s put into place next week.
“There will be a plaque in front of the cannon telling about the history of the cannon and the names of those who shared in the remaking of the cannon for all to see,” he said.
Liming said Patty Hamilton and Easterday are handling the fundraising process with the last date for inscription being Sept. 14. Hamilton can be reached at 740-497-2501 or Easterday at 740-477-1965.