CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association has announced Pickaway County’s Oldest Living Veteran and the two grand marshals of the Memorial Day Parade part of their Memorial Day celebrations on May 30.
The Pickaway County SMA is posthumously honoring Dennis Lester as one of the grand marshals of the parade, Dr. Robert Vance Clendenen as Pickaway County’s oldest living veteran, and Harry Canfield will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2022 parade.
Harry Canfield
Canfiled was born Sept. 6 to Harry and Irma Canfield in Eaton Rapids, Mich. He graduated from Eaton Rapids High School and Michigan State University, where he met his wife, Eilene, who had three children with, Carol, Sharon and Beth.
Canfield worked at DuPont as a chemical engineer and was a supervisor at several different plants across the united states. While he was there he was called into the Army and spent two months in Japan training with the 24th Army Division, forgoing Basic Training, and went from there to the Korean War. He served with the 7th Division Battery A, 49th Field Artilary Batallion. He was atthe battle at Pork Chop Hill, a major battle of the war. He received the Korea Service Medal with two bronze campaign stars, United Nations service medal and the national defense service medal before he was discharged in January of 1954.
Following his service, Canfield returned to DuPont and eventually moved to Circleville where in 1978he became plant manager until he retired in 1990. Canfield in his retirement enjoyed woodworking but has recently retired from that.
Dr. Robert Vance Clendenen
Clendenen was born on Aug. 23 1923 in Columbus to Rev. Carl and Opal Clendenen. He graduated from Logan High School. After high school he worked for the state of Ohio and at the age of 19 he enlisted in the Navy, on Oct. 27, 1942. He completed his boot camp in San Diego where he received the rank of OFPharmacist Mate 1st Class. He then went to Camp Lejune North Carolina where he became a medical corpsman.
Clendenen served at Guadalcanal, Guam and Okinawa. He received the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, American Area, Victory Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal with two stars. He was discharged on Jan. 18, 1946 and returned to Troy, Ohio where he met Ruth Pusy and married on June 14, 1946. They had two children, David and Beverly.
David Attended Nazarene Olivet University for three years before transferring to Ohio State University where he earned his bachelors of science degree in 1950 and his dentistry degree in 1955. He taught dentistry for 25 years at Ohio State. He had his own business in Columbus and retired in 1980 to Clearwater Florida before moving back to Circleville last October. He now lives with his neice, Carla Smithberger.
Dennis Lester
Lester was born July 4, 1939 to Ray and Faye Lester in Eccles West Virginia.He attended Eccles High School until he entered the army at age 17. He later would meat his wife, Diane, while they both worked at Schottensteins Department Store in Columbus and had two children, Dennis David andDenise Diane.
Dennis enlisted in the army on July 16, 1956 and went to basic training at Fort Jackson North Carolina. He would later be transferred to Korea, which took 16 days via troop transport ship. He drove staff cars fo the 8th army headquarters which included dignitaries and generals. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 20, 1957.
Lester died on Jun 1, 2019.
Dennis worked at Moores Stores, Bargain Land and Ontario Stores before setting at Kal-Kan Foods where he retired after 25 years. Dennis was an avid runner and completed two marathons and was a track official for Pickaway, Ross and Franklin County Schools.
Memorial Day Parade Change
Sid Liming, SMA president, said there is a new parade route this year with the closure of North Court Street at Hargus Creek. The parade will start at the corner of Pickaway Street and High Street, will go north on Pickaway Street to Pleasant Street, turn west on Pleasant Street, turn north on North Court Street and proceed to the cemetery.
Services at High Street Cemetery in Circleville begin at 8:15 a.m. and the service at Forrest Cemetery service will begin at 10 a.m. following the parade. Huber-Hitler service is 11:30 a.m.