CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Small Town Museum in Ashville opened it's doors to the community this weekend to show off some of the new displays and renovations that have been organized over the last three years.
Bob Hines, museum researcher and curator, said he thought those that came out for the event on Sunday had a great time, especially returning visitors.
"We were very pleased," Hines said of the turnout. "What I really liked were the people that had been there before and were able to see all the changes that have happened. The opening up of space for larger groups and tours and how it's all laid out now makes more sense. You can now go through the museum chronologically from the first peoples, the early settles and into the early 1800s."
Hines said one of the big hits was the creator corridor which features people from the community who have written books, created pattens, thespians and people with connections to movies and recordings on a national scale.
"I liked hearing from people that best when they walked down the creator corridor and saw all the things that people had done in their lives," he said.
Another big hit was Charlie D. Morrison, whose father Charlie, recently died and had the event dedicated in his honor. Morrison performed many of his father's classic magic tricks including a tongue depressor trick in which you hide one dot in a series of dots.
"It's a simple trick but he played it on just about every kid that came to the museum," Hines said. "People really liked seeing Charlie's simple tricks."
Hines said the event was also an opportunity to preview what's to come as the plaza outside the museum is currently being renovated.
"A lot of great things are happening and we're excited about all of it," he said. "It's a total upgrade to the building inside and out. We even re-did the restroom and that's almost a stop itself."