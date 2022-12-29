Smith Hired As OCU President

CIRCLEVILLE – Dr. Ronald E. Smith has been appointed as President of Ohio Christian University.
OCU’s Board of Trustees and the General Board of Trustees of the Churches of Christ in Christian Union announced in October that Smith was hired as president-elect. Smith will begin his role as OCU’s 12th president on Jan. 1, 2023.
OCU Director of Marketing Communications Dave Hirschler said the trustees unanimously appointed Smith and he received a 5-year contract.
Smith was hired as interim president in August after then OCU President Dr. Jon Kulaga announced in July that he had been hired as president at Indiana Wesleyan University. Kulaga had been president of OCU since August 2017.
Smith brings decades of experience in Christian higher education to the post.
Smith will be transitioning from being president of the Francis Asbury Society to the job as OCU’s president. Smith served The Francis Asbury Society from 1993–1998 as a Fellow and for two years as Executive Director. In 1998, he was elected as the fifth president of Wesley Biblical Seminary in Jackson, MS, where he served for thirteen years. Upon retiring from the presidency, Smith rejoined The Francis Asbury Society in January of 2011, serving as Executive Director, as President, then as a speaker, a Board member, and in 2020 as President again.
Smith has embraced mentoring Christian higher education students, and for years hosted weekly meetings for spiritual growth and study with college and seminary students in his family home.
In addition, Smith has served the local church as a youth pastor, associate pastor, senior pastor, and church planter. He is an ordained deacon and elder in the Greater New Jersey Conference of the United Methodist Church since 1982.
Located in Circleville, Ohio, 30 miles south of Columbus, Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered liberal arts institution that integrates faith and learning, preparing students to serve effectively in the church and society by providing a holistic education with a Christian worldview in the Wesleyan tradition.
