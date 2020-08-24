CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department has reached full staff of 15 firefighters with its most recent hire of Dustin Smith.
Smith, 31, started Monday as a firefighter/EMT with the department. Smith grew up in Dublin, and graduated in 2007. He earned his fire certification from the Ohio Fire Academy and earned his EMT certification from Tolles Career & Technical Center.
Smith’s father was in the fire service at the Columbus Fire Department for over 30 years.
“I wanted be a firefighter to follow in my father’s footsteps,” he said. “It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do.”
Smith is new to the area and currently lives in Hilliard with his wife and son with another child on the way.
“I know nothing about Circleville, but I’m excited to learn about it,” he said. “I’m excited to be here.”
Previously Smith worked in the restaurant business and worked in the fire service in Licking County. Being of service to a community is what he likes about the job.
“I like helping people and seeing them on their worst day and being able to help them,” he said.
Brian Thompson, Circleville Fire Chief, said Smith interviewed well and showed what they’re looking for in candidates.
“It’s based on how they do in the interview and how they overcome the nerves,” he said. “The quality of candidates we’ve put on lately have fit the mold where they want to tell you about their family, their experiences and they want to know about our inner workings. If they want to know about us and our inner workings we know they’re interested in where they’re coming to. [Smith] will be a great asset.”
Smith’s hire brings the department to full staffing for the first time under Thompson tenure since March 2019. Smith will work a two week 40 hour schedule before being put on a shift.
“They’re put on that so they can get their training book done and then be plugged into a shift after that,” Thompson said. “He may go on a run if it’s something he needs to see but typically he’ll stay back and work with the officers on his book. Our training manual is about [two inches] thick now. Everything is in there they need to know is in there and we try to get it done during that two week time period.”
Thompson said they’ll test for their leadership positions of captain and lieutenant and hopefully have their leadership structure in place fully by mid-October.