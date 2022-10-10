Demonstration

Paul Hernandez gives a snake demonstration at Snake Den Mounds during the Snake Den Mounds.

 Submitted photo

The Snake Den Mounds Preservation Society held a Fall Hike for the public viewing of the mounds on Sunday, September 18th. Over 100 guests attended the event which included five speakers in the fields of archaeology, Hopewell culture, history and pre-history of the mound site, site ecology, geology, and herpetology.

