The Snake Den Mounds Preservation Society held a Fall Hike for the public viewing of the mounds on Sunday, September 18th. Over 100 guests attended the event which included five speakers in the fields of archaeology, Hopewell culture, history and pre-history of the mound site, site ecology, geology, and herpetology.
The Snake Den Mounds Complex, which sits on top one of the highest points in Pickaway County, contains Hopewell earthworks dating to 100 BC. Dr. Jarrod Burks with help from Al Tonetti has utilized underground mapping tools like the magnetometer to discover the site’s expansive outer wall and other man-made features. Several unique features set this site apart from other mounds. A large embankment surrounds the mound area. Early settlers called the mounds a snake den because of the thousands of snakes that would hibernate and emerge each spring. On a clear day, the skyline of Columbus can be seen on the horizon.
The Snake Den Mound Preservation Society is a newly formed 501c3 non-profit organization. The primary goal is preservation of the Snake Den mound site with the purpose of sharing the history and educating our community. For further information, check out our website: snake-den-mounds.com
