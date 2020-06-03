CIRCLEVILLE — Families with children who are eligible for free and reduced lunches will be receiving some additional help this month.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family services explained the program, Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The program was part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. The program will provide $5.70 to each child for every day that school was closed for children in Kindergarten through grade 12 and is eligible for free or reduced-price meals with SNAP benefits.
“We know families are struggling right now, balancing work or career searches, distance learning and caring for families,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Hopefully, this additional assistance will provide more choices for families.”
The P-EBT benefits may be added to the Ohio direction cards of families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Families that do not receive SNAP benefits will be sent P-EBT cards in the mail with the one-time benefit added. No application is needed. Instructions on how to activate will be mailed with the card.
“Our highest priority continues to be ensuring the health and safety of students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “That’s why we are eager for this opportunity to work together with ODJFS to facilitate an additional way for students to receive meals while school buildings are closed. While many schools continue to offer meal services, this EBT opportunity will add one more option for families and caregivers to make sure students are getting the nutrition they need.”
Locally, all Circleville City School students are eligible for benefits, as are 1,257 Teays Valley Stduents, 647 Westfall School District students and The benefit cards are currently being mailed out and all families should receive them by the middle of the month. Families have 12 months to spend the benefit
If a family has not received their P-EBT card by mid-June, they should contact the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services at 1-866-244-0071. If a family has questions about whether or not they’re eligible, they should contact the school district.
The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services has set up a website with questions and answers and additional information at https://jfs.ohio.gov/ofam/p-ebt.stm.