Snow expected to hit region Thursday night, Friday morning

This graphic, provided by the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, shows the National Weather Service's predictions of snow for a storm predicted to arrive late Thursday night and last until Friday.

CIRCLEVILLE — The time is now to prepare for an upcoming storm that is predicted to bring high winds and about two inches of snow to the region.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments