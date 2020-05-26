CIRCLEVILLE — As the warm days of summer inch closer and more things pile up in the house that could be sold, more and more garage sales will pop up around the area.
This year, yard sales or garage sales may look a little different if they follow the recommendations put forth by the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, strongly recommends that Ohioans take the following actions when having and/or attending these sales:
• Practice social distancing by placing posters encouraging social distancing for customers to see upon arrival and while shopping
• Set up tables and chairs six feet apart.
• Use heavy-duty tape to form a flow for customers to follow throughout the sale.
• Ask customers to stand in a line, while spread apart, during high traffic times.
• Clean all tables and chairs several times throughout the day.
• Make sure all merchandise is washed and dried and/or wiped down with a disinfectant product before placing on a table or chair for sale.
• Wipe down all tables and chairs using disinfectant at the end of the day or in the morning before the next day of the sale starts.
• Wear masks and disposable gloves at all times during the sale.
• Have hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol on tables and other places for customers to use.
The warmer weather may also tempt people to enjoy a day at the park. Park administrators are encouraged by ODH to post information throughout the park and on social media to frequently remind visitors to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These messages may include information about staying home if sick, using social distancing and washing hands often.
ODH also recommends administrators to make sure visitors are social distancing in popular areas of the park and considering temporary closure of areas where people are likely to gather, such as sporting fields and courts, skate parks and picnic areas. Playgrounds have been ordered closed in Ohio. Use physical barriers and signs to designate areas that are closed.