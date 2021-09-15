CIRCLEVILLE — The company behind a proposed solar farm project on state Route 104 in Wayne Township held an informal public information meeting and open house to introduce the project.
The proposed project is a 110-megawatt solar-powered electric generating facility along state Route 104 with Westfall Road as the boundary in the east and Dungan Road as the boundary to the south.
Candela, the company behind the project, which is being called the “Scioto Farms Solar Project," had members from their team, as well as the Ohio Power Siting Board on hand to answer questions from area residents. Candela was started in 2018 and has a portfolio of about 8,000 megawatts in various solar projects in nine different states.
Among the stations they had set up included a timeline of the project, the finances of the project, information about Candela and more.
According to Candela, they will apply next month to the Ohio Power Siting Board, which will then undergo a review process and have a report completed before a public hearing in April of next year. If their timeline is met, they wouldn’t begin construction until the end of 2022 and begin operating in the first quarter of 2024.
The project is expected to generate about $600,000 for Circleville City Schools, $38,400 to Wayne Township and $68,300 to Pickaway County in taxes each year for the life of the project, which is 40 years.
Even though the project is in the pre-application phase, there is already opposition to their proposal.
Paula Metzger, who lives near the project, is opposed due to several reasons, including the visuals to the project, the “destruction” of farmland the project sits on and the amount of acreage that will be given up to solar farm generation.
Metzger and her husband were approached to sell their property for the project, but they turned them down, citing many of these reasons in a letter to the Ohio Power Siting Board.
“Looking at this particular section of land, we just felt that it was wrong,” Metzger wrote in her statement. “We could not agree on any price because to do so would destroy the vibe of this vibrant township. There are several new homes in this immediate area and these people have poured their life's savings into these homes that they chose to build in the country.
This area of Wayne Township in Pickaway County is beautiful and it also is valuable farmland with good soils and good yields. To destroy this 1,000-plus acres would be a crime against nature and would not be what I would consider going green with solar energy.”
The Ohio Power Siting Board case number for the project is 21-0868-EL-BGN and can be accessed by visiting https://opsb.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/opsb/cases/21-0868-el-bgn.