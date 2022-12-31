Solar Farms Hot Topic In 2022, Resolution Still Pending

CIRCLEVILLE — There are several solar farm projects in various stages of development around Pickaway County, something that has residents living near the projects speaking out against them.
As of Dec. 22, two projects, Circleville Solar and Scioto Farms Solar still have a “pending” status with the Ohio Power Siting Board, who will ultimately approve or deny the measures. So far only one project, a project near Atlanta, has been approved and another is no loner being pursued by the developer.
In a letter to the Pickaway County Commissioners, EDF renewables, the company behind the proposed Chipmunk Solar Project announced they are no longer proceeding with the project.
The formerly proposed project was to be built west of Circleville near the intersections of Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships in the area of the Westfall School campus.
In a letter signed by Nathan Wiles, project development manager for EDF, he explained why the project is not proceeding.
“While we were hopeful the project would come to fruition, the nature of development activities, which are sometimes out of our control, have forced us to make the difficult decision to no longer proceed,” Wiles wrote.
Wiles would continue to write that he felt Pickaway County was a “great location” for large-scale solar generation however the on-going changes at the OPSB and uncertainty of connecting the project to the grid created a “untenable timeline” for the project.
“As the solar industry continues to evolve and strengthen across the state of Ohio, it is our hope we are able to re-engage with Pickaway County to present another viable project to your community at a future date,” Wiles wrote. “While we wish Chipmunk solar would have had a different outcome we have enjoyed getting to know you and your community and wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”
Steve Garner, a member of the group opposing the solar projects in Pickaway County, said it was a relief to know the project is no longer proceeding but they still have more work to do with the two other pending solar projects.
“We’re not done until all the project have been turned down or we have exhausted everything we can to keep them out,” he said. “It’s not a personal battle, it’s that we want to protect what we have.”
Below is some of the coverage of the issue, including comments from local residents on the matter.
Jackson Township hears from residents on solar farm project (Jan. 13)
CIRCLEVILLE — About 40 people attended the first meeting of the year for the Jackson Township Trustees to express their feelings about the proposed solar farm project in the township.
The project in question is being developed by Geenex Solar and EDF Renewables, who are working together, and is being called Chipmunk Solar Farm.
The project is located to the north of Williamsport in Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships. The project is a 400 MW solar project that is estimated to generate enough energy to power approximately 75,000 homes. The project is the fourth project with a case number with the Ohio Power Siting Board in Pickaway County.
Before opening up the floor to comments, the trustees told the crowd they had passed a resolution against the proposal at a previous meeting, something they said that would be sent to the Ohio Power Siting Board, which is the only entity that has a say on the matter. The Jackson Township Trustees have no direct yes or no vote.
“We determined the construction of industrial solar fields would not benefit, nor be conducive to the agrarian-type of lifestyle enjoyed by our residents,” Jay Welsh, trustee and newly elected chair of the board, read.
“We further acknowledge that the economic engine at this time is agriculture. The interruption of that base would have negative impacts for the township and its residents.”
Listing other reasons, including loss of property values, loss of productive farmland and harm to “farm related business,” Welsh concluded their resolution.
“With the state uncertainties, as well as other possible issues not raised herein, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees issues a resolution requesting the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Siting Board to stop the construction of industrial solar fields within Jackson Township.”
Welsh’s reading of the resolution was met with applause from the crowd, who then were given the floor by Welsh. No representative from Greenex or EDF Renewables, the companies behind the project, were present at the meeting.
Steve Garner, former zoning inspector for the township and resident, spoke on the issue and called the measure symbolic but important.
“It’s a step for the siting committee because it will show that we’re against this as the community,” he said.
Garner said they were out collecting signatures from area residents and they have hundreds of them gathered already.
Welsh, following Garner’s comments, said from what he’s seen — about 95 percent of people were against the solar farm coming to Jackson Township.
“I think the other five percent are the people who will be making money on that,” Welsh said.
Welsh told the crowd that representatives of the project have been to the trustees three times and they’ve grown more skeptical since.
“The first time, we were all ears; the second time, we started talking back and asking more questions; and the third time, we told them that we’re not in favor of what they’re offering,” he said.
Garner said they shouldn’t stop their support at that township meeting, but show support for the residents in other townships that don’t want to support the project.
“If they’re willing to support us, then we need to support them,” he said. “We all need to stand together now.”
Welsh said the trustees have done what they can do by writing the resolution before taking questions related to the process, how people get information and more.
One such thing was the creation of a Facebook group, “Pickaway County Citizens for Responsible Solar,” which was created on Oct. 8.
That group lists their mission as “a grass-roots group of residents, landowners and friends who span Pickaway County. Our mission is to inform local residents and share information about a proposed utility-scale solar plant slated for construction in our county.“
In response to Jackson Townships resolution, EDF Renewables vowed to continue to engage with the community and work on the project.
“Although we are disappointed in this action, we will continue to engage and collaborate with the local townships, Pickaway County officials and neighboring landowners.
“Our goal is to have more opportunities to listen, understand and inform about our project’s proposed development and operation,“ Nathan Wiles, project development manager with EDF Renewables, said.
“EDF Renewables and the Chipmunk Solar Team are committed to developing solar facilities that can be in harmony with the local community and we hope to have more conversations to support that goal.”
Solar project near Williamsport applies with OPSB (March 8)
WILLIAMSPORT — The company behind the Chipmunk Solar Farm Project located in Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships has officially filed their application with the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with the project.
The project, being helmed by EDF Renewables, is located to the north of Williamsport at the intersections of Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships.
The project is a 400 MW solar project that is estimated to generate enough energy to power approximately 75,000 homes. The project is the fourth project with a case number with the Ohio Power Siting Board in Pickaway County.
“We are excited to continue our efforts to build a best in class solar farm in Pickaway County,” Nathan Wiles, project development manager with EDF Renewables, said.
“The Chipmunk Solar Project is estimated to create over $3 million annually for schools, county, townships, and other critical services in Pickaway County. The project will also generate an estimated 600 full-time equivalent temporary construction jobs in addition to long-term maintenance and operations jobs.
“As the owner of Chipmunk Solar, we are committed to the success of Pickaway County, Deer Creek Township, Jackson Township, Monroe Township, and the Village of Williamsport. We look forward to continuing our conversation with the community and receiving public input as the process continues.”
Input is something EDF has already received in spades, as many residents have formed groups opposing the project on a number of different reasons, from the loss of farmland, potential environmental hazards and expected diminished property values for neighbors.
The Chipmunk Solar Project has been assigned the case number, Case Number 21-0960-EL-BGN, and can be viewed at the Ohio Power Siting Board’s website where there’s a link on how the public can participate in the process.
The application was filed Friday, just before the 90-day filing period ended following the Dec. 7 public information meeting. The Ohio Power Siting Board will now conduct a Compliance Review over the next 60 days and if the application is complete, the project will receive a letter of completeness before any hearing dates are set and a public meeting notice is sent out.
The time from the letter to the public hearing is another 60 to 90 days.
Meanwhile, the Pickaway County Commissioners, who have no direct up-or-down vote on the project, plan to visit a solar project in Brown County during their March 15 meeting to learn about how that completed project has been received by people in that area.
The commissioners have maintained that they are an information-gathering stage while they work to learn more about solar projects and their impact. At previous meetings, they’ve told developers they would not approve tax incentives for the projects.
“Beyond that, we are waiting to get educated,” Jay Wippel, commissioner, said at a January commissioner’s meeting.
“We’ve gotten plenty of letters from community members on not only this project, but also others. I’d say about 80 percent of people are against them. That’s where we’re at.”
Savion LLC sells Perry, Deer Creek Townships project to Dominion Energy (June 14)
WILLIAMSPORT — Savion, LLC (Savion) has sold the 200 megawatt Atlanta Farms Solar Project, located in Perry Township to Dominion Energy.
The project, which received approval in 2020 and is currently in process of being built, will produce enough power to power the equivalent of approximately 41,500 average Ohio homes. The project is scheduled to begin operations in December 2023. The project is located near Atlanta which is between Williamsport and New Holland in western Pickaway County.
The total project area encompasses 2,276 acres. However, the project will occupy approximately 1,375 acres of the project area.
“The closing of the sale of Atlanta Farms Solar Project to Dominion Energy marks another important milestone in the continued advancement and momentum of solar energy growth for the state of Ohio. Savion is proud to be developing solar power facilities in the great state of Ohio and helping to contribute to the decarbonization efforts of our partners,” Nick Lincon, president for Savion, said. “Outstanding projects like Atlanta Farms Solar Project would not be possible without the vision and support of the local communities, officials, landowners, and project partners who do so much to help these projects come to fruition.”
According to Savion, nearly 500 local jobs will be created during the construction phase, and an estimated $48 million in local tax revenue will be generated over the project’s 30-year life.
Savion currently manages different projects in Ohio with more than 3,400 MW of solar and energy storage projects contracted, under construction, in operation, or in the active development pipeline. This sale is the first of their projects in Ohio.
“We want to thank the Dominion Energy team for their efforts and dedication to complete the Atlanta Farms Solar Project sale transaction,” Jeff James, senior vice president of commercial transactions for Savion, said. “This represents the third Savion-developed solar project purchased by Dominion Energy in the past three years. We appreciate their continued trust in the Savion team and look forward to many more successful collaborations.”
Circleville Solar project not recommended for approval by Power Siting Board staff (June 16)
CIRCLEVILLE — While the project has been approved and will be moving forward, local residents opposed the project when it was announced and other projects in Pickaway County also face objections and resistance by local residents.
One such project, the Circleville Solar Project, was recently recommended by staff of the Ohio Power Siting board to not be approved. Their report was released on June 10.
“The Applicant has failed to provide adequate information related to site geotechnical considerations to determine the nature of the probable impact as required..and without this information, the Board is unable to determine if the facility represents the minimum adverse environmental impact, considering the state of available technology and the nature and economics of the various alternatives, and other pertinent considerations as required,” the report states in the executive summary. “Additionally, Staff recommends the Board find that the Applicant has failed to establish that the facility will serve the public interest, convenience and necessity as required.”
Matthew Butler, public information officer for the Ohio Power Siting Board, said the next step in the case is for the OPSB to conduct the local public hearing on June 27 at 6 p.m. at Circleville High School, and later the evidentiary hearing on July 26, 2022 in Columbus.
“The purpose of the local public hearing is to gather sworn statements concerning the application from members of the public,” Butler said. “This hearing provides the Board with information about the reaction of the local community to the proposed application and becomes part of the official record that the Board considers before making its decision.”
Butler said a court reporter is present at each local hearing to transcribe all of the sworn statements.
“The purpose of the evidentiary hearing is to allow parties to the case to provide sworn pre-filed testimony from expert witnesses and cross examine witnesses,” he said. “The developer may also choose to work with other parties to try to negotiate a recommended stipulation for the Board to consider.”
The Circleville Solar case is not the first to be not recommended for approval by board staff. Butler said other recent solar cases where the OPSB staff has recommended denial of the application include 20-1605-EL-BGN, known as Birch Solar, 21-0117-EL-BGN known as Kingwood Solar, and 21-0293-EL-BGN, known as Cepheus Solar, and 21-0868-EL-BGN known as Scioto Farms Solar.
“The Board has yet not ruled on these projects,” Butler said.
Ally Sexton, project manager for the Circleville Solar project, said they’re going to continue to work to meet the needs of the Ohio Power Siting Board
“We are committed to meeting or exceeding all the requirements and working with the community to ensure we develop, permit and build a solar project all parties can be proud of,” she said. “This includes conducting environmental assessments, working with landowners and local officials, as well as participating in public meetings.”
Sexton addressed some of the findings by the board staff and how they’re working to solve those issues.
“We recently completed all the geo-tech work on the project site,” she said. “The current unsatisfactory finding was a result of delay in geotechnical analysis due to equipment availability and recent weather conditions. We fully anticipate satisfying the concerns regarding the geotechnical analysis.”
Sexton said they feel the Circleville Solar project is different than the other projects in various stages of development around Pickaway County.
“We’re optimistic that the distinguishing characteristics of the Circleville Solar Project will lead to a satisfactory finding by the siting boar,” she said. “These include setbacks between panels and non-participating residences that are twice the distance than other solar projects proposed in the county and more than 90 percent of the project fence line is more than 1,000 feet away from public roads.”
Sexton reaffirmed the developer’s commitment to the project and working with the community.
“We remain committed to developing a quality project in Pickaway County and bringing numerous economic benefits to the community, including the potential for tens of millions of dollars in additional tax revenue which can be used to enhance schools, roads and essential services, as well as millions of dollars in landowner payments and creating up to 125 construction jobs plus good-paying full-time jobs. Furthermore, we will continue to work closely with local officials to address any questions or concerns about our proposed project or solar energy development,” she said.
Travis Barnhart, a property owner who lives next to the project, said that he felt a lot of folks in the Pickaway County community are against not just this project but many of them.
“I am pleased the community is being heard,” he said. “I think there are quite a few folks against these projects.”
Barnhart, who has attended two public meetings on the project and plans on being at the town hall on June 27, said he thought the project doesn’t necessarily benefit the community.
“I’m happy that people are seeing that the community doesn’t want these projects, especially with the effects on the local economy,” he said. “We are a farming community with many different facets including the grain mill, seed companies, etc. that would be negatively impacted and I don’t think it benefits the community.”
Council Approves Resolution Objecting To Solar Development (Nov. 3)
CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council, in a split decision, has approved a resolution to throw its support behind a group of Pickaway County residents that are against large-scale solar generation projects.
The resolution, which is not a law, outlines the position of city council and gives the reasons the city is against the current proposed solar energy development within Pickaway County.
The resolution lists concerns such as fire hazards, increased presence of hazardous materials, lack of effective regulations relating to safe operation and potential contamination of the city’s water source.
“As a result of the above concerns, council has determined that the development of these three solar energy projects within the close proximity of the boundaries of the City of Circleville is not in the best interests of its citizens and will not promote their general health, safety and welfare,” according to the resolution.
“This is not an anti-solar document,” Councilman Tom Duvall said acknowledging he doesn’t have an opinion on it one way or another. “As a representative of the city, I’m responsible for things that affect the city.”
The resolution goes on to say, “The City of Circleville hereby expresses its opposition to the pending request before the Ohio Power Siting Board to approve the development and operation of Solar Energy Farm Projects in Pickaway County and requests such developments be denied.”
During the meeting ahead of the discussion by council under the legislative portion of the meeting, three residents spoke out against the solar farms
Steve Garner, Susie and Tom Ebenhack and Justin Barnes shared their numerous reasons for standing against the projects that are currently under review by the Ohio Power Siting Board.
Among those include the fire hazard, noise, loss of farmland, economic impact to the agriculture community, toxic chemicals inside the solar panels potentially leaking out and more.
“I’m all about landowner rights but you guys have zoning and if you believe in landowner rights that you rescind your zoning laws and ordinances and let people just do whatever they want,” Garner said.
Susie Ebenhack, who brought her infant daughter Melrose to the podium with her, broke down saying that she would be the sixth generation of Ebenhack on the farm.
“She’s going to be the one effected by the solar farm next to us,” she said.
Tom Ebenhack added that he was involved five years ago and received several promises in that time.
“I was told projects were to be sub Appalachia and wouldn’t be in Pickaway County, that was a lie. I was told they weren’t going to move top soil, a lie; not seen from the highway, it’s right against [state Route] 104 now,” he said. “We started looking into it more and kept finding more problems.”
Barnes said his biggest concern was for the adjacent property owner’s rights and the process for approval.
“This happens because the state of Ohio has except facilities over 50 megawatts from the local zoning, which is pretty unfair to those of us playing by the rules and have restrictions on our land,” he said. “The effect on neighboring properties is what makes this unfair.”
Several council members shared why they were voting for or against the resolution. By a 4-3 split vote, the yea votes to approve the resolution objecting to solar farms were council members Michelle Blanton, Tom Duvall, Caryn Koch-Esterline and Sheri Theis with Katie Logan Hedges, Jeff Hallinin and Todd Brady voting against the measure.
Duvall outlined his concerns for fire, which could potentially create airborne hazards and chemicals getting into the ground water in the air as a concern for city residents.
Duvall said the amount of crop proceeds would be reduced by $13 million annually, the farms income would be reduced by $3 million annually and crop supply purchases would drop by $4.9 million annually if the projects go through.
“If you’ve been around Circleville as long as I have you may remember some of the contamination from some of the major industries here and they were responsible for cleanup there were laws in place,” he said. “When you have a LLC that has the financial responsibility to build the solar farm and then they dissolve the LLC it disappears and Circleville would have the financial responsibility to clean it up.”
Koch-Esterline said she lives near the golf course and there are other empty fields around the city that while they currently have planned uses, could become solar farms in the future.
“Those can go solar,” she said. “We have developments that are planned but haven’t happened yet and those properties could go solar. If you have not seen the eyesore, the disgusting muddy mess I encourage you to drive out to the Ebehancks. It’s not something I’d wish on my worst enemy.”
Blanton spoke up, thanking the residents who were passionate about the project and said during her time at council she couldn’t remember a time when there hasn’t been a single seat available.
Blanton asked a few questions, got clarification on what the resolution means and got clarification from the Law Directior that the resolution has no effect on a solar panel anyone wants to put on their home.
Hallinin said he was voting no after talking with some of his constituents in the first ward.
“They are all asking me why I would pass a resolution to control somebody’s property,” he said. “Their recommendation and that’s the way I have to vote, is to not do something like that.
Hallinin said his concerns about fire, especially when compared to issues in California like what was brought up earlier in the night, were not as high and that it’s far more likely on a home with a solar panel.
Councilman Todd Brady too sided with property rights in his explanation of how he planned to vote and shared the story of how one farmer he talked to in another county with a solar project switched up to honey farming to make the best use of his land with the solar farms on them.
“The private property owner that’s going to make $300,000 with his 300 acres on a project that probably ain’t going to work because solar panels are useless in my opinion,” he said. “The fact is I’m not going to stand against my neighbor producing and supporting his family with his 300 acre investment that he’s been put out of all kinds of business and has an opportunity to make $300,000 a year and here we’re going to sit in our cozy positions and say we don’t want him to do that.
I’m not a solar fan at all but I am a private property owner and I don’t want anyone telling me that I cannot turn my private property into something that I can support my family with.”
Following the vote to approve the resolution, the audience applauded and council recessed before continuing with the rest of its business on the agenda to allow those there for that issue to depart.
City Council Clerk Linda Chancey will now submit the resolution to the Ohio Power Siting Board.