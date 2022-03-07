WILLIAMSPORT — The company behind the Chipmunk Solar Farm Project located in Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships has officially filed their application with the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with the project.
The project, being helmed by EDF Renewables, is located to the north of Williamsport at the intersections of Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships.
The project is a 400 MW solar project that is estimated to generate enough energy to power approximately 75,000 homes. The project is the fourth project with a case number with the Ohio Power Siting Board in Pickaway County.
"We are excited to continue our efforts to build a best in class solar farm in Pickaway County,” Nathan Wiles, project development manager with EDF Renewables, said.
“The Chipmunk Solar Project is estimated to create over $3 million annually for schools, county, townships, and other critical services in Pickaway County. The project will also generate an estimated 600 full-time equivalent temporary construction jobs in addition to long-term maintenance and operations jobs.
"As the owner of Chipmunk Solar, we are committed to the success of Pickaway County, Deer Creek Township, Jackson Township, Monroe Township, and the Village of Williamsport. We look forward to continuing our conversation with the community and receiving public input as the process continues."
Input is something EDF has already received in spades, as many residents have formed groups opposing the project on a number of different reasons, from the loss of farmland, potential environmental hazards and expected diminished property values for neighbors.
The Chipmunk Solar Project has been assigned the case number, Case Number 21-0960-EL-BGN, and can be viewed at the Ohio Power Siting Board’s website where there’s a link on how the public can participate in the process.
The application was filed Friday, just before the 90-day filing period ended following the Dec. 7 public information meeting. The Ohio Power Siting Board will not conduct a Compliance Review over the next 60 days and if the application is complete, the project will receive a letter of completeness before any hearing dates are set and a public meeting notice is sent out.
The time from the letter to the public hearing is another 60 to 90 days.
Meanwhile, the Pickaway County Commissioners, who have no direct up-or-down vote on the project, plan to visit a solar project in Brown County during their March 15 meeting to learn about how that completed project has been received by people in that area.
The commissioners have maintained that they are an information-gathering stage while they work to learn more about solar projects and their impact. At previous meetings, they’ve told developers they would not approve tax incentives for the projects.
“Beyond that, we are waiting to get educated,” Jay Wippel, commissioner, said at a January commissioner’s meeting.
“We’ve gotten plenty of letters from community members on not only this project, but also others. I’d say about 80 percent of people are against them. That’s where we’re at.”