CIRCLEVILLE — The Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Solid Waste District (RPHF) is hosting their annual recycling event for the community to help dispose of unwanted electronics, tires and more.
The event is being held on May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pickaway County Highway Department located at 1660 Island Road in Circleville.
The rules and guidelines of the event are as follows
Due to high demand, they will stop accepting items when containers are full.
First come first serve basis.
Residential use only - No businesses
Rims may be left on tires
Miscellaneous tires and TV's will be priced on site.
State Law prohibits more than 10 tires being transported at a time unless you have registered with the EPA.
Unacceptable electronics include but are not limited to ammunition, asbestos, explosives, medical supplies, Freon & hazardous waste.
"We provide this event because there isn’t a place local to the District to recycle tires or electronics," said Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, assistant director of the area’s Solid Waste Authority. "There are some businesses outside our four counties to recycle tires and electronics, but the fees can be pretty expensive."
Haubeil-Grooms explained the process for the event.
"We typically line cars up in two separate lines," she said. "One line for residents with just tires. The second line of for people with only electronics or both items. Its first come first serve basis. We will unload everything so residents can remain in their car. The events are ran as efficient as possible and we do our best to get them in and out quickly."
Haubeil-Grooms also wanted to remind people there are some charges, as indicated on their website. C.R.T. and older style monitors are $5 to recycle, old Tvs are $20 and passenger car tires are $6 per tire. Truck tires are $18 and tractor tires are $50.
"This is not a free event," she said. "We do charge for tires and certain electronics as shown on the flyer."