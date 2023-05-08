RPHF Solid Waste

CIRCLEVILLE — The Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Solid Waste District (RPHF) is hosting their annual recycling event for the community to help dispose of unwanted electronics, tires and more.


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments