CIRCLEVILLE — The local solid waste district is looking into a new recycling option to help both better serve the community and cut down on trash thrown into local recycling bins.
Erica Tucker, District Director of Ross, Pickaway Highland and Fayette (RPHF) Solid Waste District, went before the Pickaway County Commissioners this week to discuss a potential location to put some recycling containers for the community to use.
Tucker shared the success they’ve found in Fayette County.
“In Fayette County we had a little chunk of land from the county that they weren’t doing anything with so we shot some ideas to the county engineer there and told him what we’d love to do there,” she said. “We put a [portable pad] there and we decided to put a fence up with a gate and 10 bins.”
Tucker explained the program worked by having interested residents sign up for a free online membership that gave them each a pin number to enter the facility, which had cameras. Doing so cut down on waste, she said. In Pickaway County sometimes the trash is as much as 50 percent or more of what’s put in the containers.
“We wanted to sign up and needed to agree to not dump anything in our recycling center that isn’t suppose to be there,” she said.
Among the items that can be dropped off include glass bottles and jars, paper, aluminum cans, cardboard and paper board, steel cans and plastic bottles, jugs and tubes. Anything else included is considered waste by Rumpke.
“Bags our their biggest issue as is anything that can get tangled like rope or hose,” she said. “We do our best to try to educate people on how it works and what can be recycled.”
Tucker said the biggest problem, she feels are people who don’t know what all can be recycled in addition to the people that clearly just dump trash.
“Not everyone gets all the same information and Trying to reach them to tell that recycling isn’t just because it has a recycling symbol is difficult,” she said. “It’s only certain items that Rumpke will accept.”
Now that they’ve had that program in place for almost a year and a half, Tucker is investigating the idea of bringing it to Pickaway County, working with the commissioners and Pickaway County Engineer to find space and potentially get it set up.
“Now that it’s been a full year almost year and a half we know it works,” Tucker said of the Fayette County site. “We went and did a hand audit, digging through every piece of recycling to pull out trash and we came up with just under 100 lbs. of trash to us that is huge because typically we have either full household items being dumped on us, mattresses and chairs, but this site has allowed us to control it and it’s not as bad as our other sites. It’s working.”