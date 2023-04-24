Election 2024 DeSantis

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. A new sense of urgency is growing among DeSantis’ allies as emboldened critics within his own party, especially President Donald Trump, work to undermine his presidential campaign before it begins. 

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Inside the Florida statehouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis' Republican allies say they're working “at warp speed” to finish their legislative business.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments