SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — In preparing for new growth both commercially and on the residential side, South Bloomfield is in the midst of building a new water plant to provide water access to projected new residents.
Mayor Matt Pettibone said the number one concern from residents he hears is the price and quality of water in the village.
“Since I’ve been on council, a decade plus, that’s what they say are their two biggest concerns,” he said. “With all the new homes and development we’re at a spot now where we’re going to build a $3.1 million water plant that will take our existing 250,000 gallon plant up to 1 million gallons per day.”
Pettibone said with the new plant there will be a more consistent quality to the water.
“The plant is going to be sized properly for the village,” he said.
Pettibone said the village isn’t taking any loans out to pay for the upgrades.
“Our residents won’t take on any additional debt to build the water plant,” he said. “If we keep growing the way we’re growing, we’ll see a downward trend on our utility costs. If all these fields build out like they say they are, we’ll go from probably the highest utility costs in Pickaway County to one of the lowest. That’s a big win for us.”
Pettibone added, “We have all the funds to pay for it and the money is mostly coming from capacity fees from new builds. It’s exciting for us to pay on it and not take anymore debt.”
The plant will be a totally new plant and village council approved it in early April. Pettibone signed the contract on April 6. The new plant will located near the current plant near the current plant on Northup Avenue.
Joe Allen, village administrator, said the plan is to soften the water.
“It’s more constant and it’ll have a lower target hardness, iron and magnesium will be below detectible levels,” he said. “Unfortunately it won’t be a bottled water quality, but the cost on that is prohibitive. We can make perfect water but nobody could afford it. We’d end up in so much more debt again and we’ve fought that our entire careers here.”
Pettibone said when they bid out the plant they included quality in the bid.
“We said in there that we wanted a plant that would give us a certain amount of quality,” he said.
Allen said the plant should be open sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
In addition to the water plant upgrades, developers have broken ground on a new Sheetz location on the north side of the village near Dairy Queen.
“The old brick farmhouse is completely gone and the whole 27 acres has been levels,” Pettibone said. “Six of those acres will be a Sheetz, it’s not a truck stop.”
The development plan calls for a couple sit down style restaurants, a couple with a drive-through and other retail spaces.
“I’m trying to get a car wash, Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, CVS and Walgreens,” Pettibone said.
Allen said he thinks once Sheetz puts in the roads that the rest will come.
“It’s kind of a different development,” he said. “They’re putting in all the infrastructure and as soon as those roads are put in and Sheetz goes in those lots will get a lot more looks.”
Pettibone noted the village has had a lot of residential growth in recent years.
“That’s been on purpose,” he said. “We’ve targeted residential growth. Early on we sought commercial and we’d get a couple people down to talk to us and they’d do a headcount and said we didn’t have enough to justify it. So we focused on getting our density up to start attracting some projects like this and now they’re taking us seriously.”
Pettibone said Sheetz is targeting November 2023 to be open.