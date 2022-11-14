South Bloomfield Appoints New Mayor

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD – Matt Pettibone has resigned as mayor of the Village of South Bloomfield.
“Between my kids and a recent career change I could no longer give a mayor the time it deserves,” said Pettibone who tendered his resignation Oct. 24. “Tom Ramsay will make a great Mayor for the village.”
When Pettibone was serving as council president in 2014, council appointed him as mayor. He was elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021.
Council President Ramsay, who was sworn-in Oct. 27 as mayor, will serve more than a year that remains of Pettibone’s four-year term, which expires at midnight on Dec. 31, 2023.
Ramsay was first appointed to council in September of 2014. He was elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021.
“Mayor Pettibone’s resignation stated that with his children hitting middle and high school age, and his recent job change he felt that he could no longer give the Mayor’s position as much time as it deserved,” Ramsay said. “He felt he needed to prioritize on his family, health and career.”
There currently is an open council seat for the remainder of that term which expires Dec. 31, 2025. The village council has 30 days to fill this vacancy.
Ramsay was born and raised in Ashville and has lived in the area his entire life. He moved to South Bloomfield in 2013 when he and his wife decided it was time to buy a house, and they found a nice quiet area in the village.
South Bloomfield is in the midst of building a new $3.1 million water plant that will increase the existing 250,000 gallon plant up to 1 million gallons per day so as to provide water access to projected new residents. Located near the current plant on Northup Avenue, the new plant should be open sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
In addition, there is a lot of commercial development planned for the village including restaurants, a couple with a drive-through and other retail spaces.
Ramsay explained what he would like to see prioritized for the village’s future.
“We are in the process of building a new water plant to meet the village's growing demand for water,” he said. “Additionally, the village continues to see housing growth and we are seeking further commercial development as the residents have expressed a desire for grocery, casual dining, and medical offices. We will also continue to make improvements to the village both village parks.”