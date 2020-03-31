SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — As many students are staying home, some rarely get to interact with teachers and school staff since Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all schools to be closed. Teachers and staff at South Bloomfield Elementary are putting on a parade to brighten up families’ days during the Stay at Home order.
South Bloomfield Elementary is putting on a Social Distancing Parade for today, March 31, around noon. According to School Counselor Brooke Adkins, the event will start around the school facility located on 194 Dowler Drive in the Village of South Bloomfield.
The parade will begin at 12:15 p.m. and will end around 1:30 p.m. near Southern Point. Several first responding agencies and law enforcement have been invited to participate in the parade. Included in the parade is South Bloomfield Police Department Officer Ken McCoy, Pickaway County Sheriff DARE Deputy Dale Thomas, Pickaway County Sheriff Deputy and Teays Valley Resource Officer Pete Bower. Teachers, staff and Principal Bruce Bryant will also be in attendance.
The parade will hopefully include the Harrison Township Fire Department and the Scioto Township Fire Department.
Teachers have been asked to decorate their vehicles as part of the parade.
An Ashville student, Arjun Sreekanth, has included one of his passion projects in the Social Distancing Parade. His project involved old classic cars and how they bring people closer together. For the parade, look to see a few classic cars to brighten the day.
With a total of 432 students, some students have had little contact with teachers and staff during this confusing time. Some teachers have used video chat services in order to talk with students and give them things to do at home. The parade was organized in order for teachers to see students and parents during this time.
“We want them to know we love and miss them and that they are still important to us, even if we can’t be in the classroom with them right now,” Adkins commented.
A big point of emphasis for locals to be reminded of is the practice of social distancing during the parade. As Gov. DeWine has been reiterating, social distancing is one of the main strategies in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
South Bloomfield Elementary hopes to bring smiles to residents’ faces while keeping safe distances.
“The main reason is just simply to say hi to the kids,” Adkins told The Circleville Herald. “Even though social distancing is so important, we can still do things like this.”