SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a South Bloomfield man in connection with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, along with South Bloomfield Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, ICAC Task Force completed a search warrant at 218 Briarwood Court in South Bloomfield following information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, detectives found evidence during the search that showed child exploitation was taking place.
Christopher P. Shaver, 49, of South Bloomfield, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies and three addition counts to the same charge to the fourth degree.
Shaver is currently being held at the Pickaway County Jail on a $90,000 bond.
Hafey thanked all the agencies involved with the investigation.
“I remain dedicated to protecting the youth of our community and my office will remain diligent in pursuing those who wish to harm our children,” Hafey said in a release.