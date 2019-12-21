SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — The South Bloomfield Police Department and volunteers spread some holiday cheer, accepting toys and donations for those in need at the annual Topple the Tahoe event.
South Bloomfield Police Officer Chuck Miller said in total they received 1,487 toys, 64 coats, 152 cans of food and about $650 in cash donations. This is the eighth year of the event.
“We used the cash donations to go to the Meijer in Grove City and purchase more toys as they let us use unlimited Santa Bucks, which allows us to purchase even more toys included in the 1,487 total,” Miller said. “All of this wouldn’t have been possible without all of the wonderful people who came by and donated the toys, cash, coats and canned goods.”
The Tahoe was filled early in the night with extra toys that wouldn’t fit being stacked inside a shed on the property along side the food and clothing donations.
Miller, members of the department, and the volunteers were at Buckley Brothers’ in South Bloomfield from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. accepting the donations, which are then donated to Pickaway County’s Toys for Tots program through Pickaway County Community Action.
“We want to thank Buckley Brother’s for allowing us to use their facility for the event again, also would like to thank Coughlin Ford, for donating a Tahoe for the event for the second year in a row,” Miller added.
“We would also like to thank Wendy’s for their donation of coupons to pass out to the donors. We want to thank Dollar General for setting up a donation box for the event again. Walmart also made a donation to us. We want to thank Doug Tussing from BuddyRC.com for their generous donation of 49 drones. We want to give a big thanks to our volunteers, who came out and helped to make this a successful event,” he continued
Miller said he’s already turned his focus to next year’s event.
“We look forward to next year and have high hopes of beating the collection from this year,” Miller concluded.